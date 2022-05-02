Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2022

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will report first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. That same day, Mirum will host a conference call to discuss the company’s progress and priorities for 2022.

Thursday, May 5, 2022

8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events & Presentations section on Mirum's website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. Please view the warnings and precautions available in the Prescribing information or, for more information, visit LIVMARLI.com.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the OHANA Phase 2b study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, VISTAS Phase 2b study for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis.

Learn more about Mirum by visiting www.mirumpharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

