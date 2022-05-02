Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.36 USD   +2.44%
04:12pMirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2022
BU
04/26SVB Leerink Adjusts Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $49 from $46, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/08Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2022

05/02/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will report first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. That same day, Mirum will host a conference call to discuss the company’s progress and priorities for 2022.

Conference call details:
Thursday, May 5, 2022
8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT

Dial-in:
U.S./Toll-Free: 844-200-6205
International: 646-904-5544
Passcode: 717854

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events & Presentations section on Mirum’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. Please view the warnings and precautions available in the Prescribing information or, for more information, visit LIVMARLI.com.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the OHANA Phase 2b study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, VISTAS Phase 2b study for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis.

Learn more about Mirum by visiting www.mirumpharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -184 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,78 $
Average target price 56,43 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Head-Research & Development
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.49.09%757
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%54 170
LONZA GROUP AG-24.05%44 086
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.74%41 261
SEAGEN INC.-15.26%24 116
CELLTRION, INC.-12.63%19 365