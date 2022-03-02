Log in
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Business Results for 2021 and Host Conference Call on March 9, 2022

03/02/2022 | 08:34am EST
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. That same day, Mirum will host a conference call to discuss the company’s progress and achievements in 2021 as well as priorities for 2022.

Conference call details:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in:
U.S./Toll-Free: 833-927-1758
International: 646-904-5544
Passcode: 521837

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events & Presentations section on Mirum’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. Maralixibat (LIVMARLI), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b study for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open in Canada, Australia, the UK and several countries in Europe for eligible patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, also an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the OHANA Phase 2b study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, VISTAS Phase 2b study for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


