  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MIRM   US6047491013

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
Mirum Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in September Investor Conferences

09/02/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will participate in five investor conferences taking place virtually throughout the month of September.

Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
September 10, 2021
Format: One-on-one meetings

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference
September 13-14, 2021
Format: Company presentation (available September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET) and one-one-meetings.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
September 14-15, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 14 at 12:50 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings.

Leerink CyberRX Series 1x1 Event
September 22-23, 2021
Format: One-on-one meetings.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
September 27-29, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 27 at 2:40 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings.

Visit the Investors and Media section of Mirum’s corporate website for additional information.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics SAS, following preclinical evaluation and investigational new drug-enabling studies.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Pamela Vig Chief Scientific Officer
Edwin J. Tucker Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.33%491
MODERNA, INC.273.26%157 398
LONZA GROUP AG36.11%62 852
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.47.28%50 247
CELLTRION, INC.-19.08%34 312
SEAGEN INC.-8.98%29 002