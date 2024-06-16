Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will host an investor call on Monday, June 17 at 8:30 a.m. ET to share interim analysis results from the Volixibat VANTAGE Phase 2b study in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and the Volixibat VISTAS Phase 2b study in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Conference call details:

Monday June 17, 2024

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT







Dial-in:

U.S./Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

International: +1 404 975 4839

Passcode: 205511

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events & Presentations section on Mirum’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution, CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CHENODAL® (chenodiol) tablets.

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients five years of age and older. LIVMARLI has received positive opinion by CHMP in Europe for the treatment of PFIC in patients three months of age and older. A decision by the European Commission is expected by the third quarter of 2024. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms or liver disease. CHENODAL has received medical necessity recognition by the FDA to treat patients with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases. Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2b VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Lastly, CHENODAL has been evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study, RESTORE, to treat patients with CTX, with positive topline results reported in 2023.

To learn more about Mirum, visit mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter (X).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240616032628/en/