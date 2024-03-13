Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Its development pipeline consists of two clinical-stage product candidates, Livmarli and volixibat. Its product LIVMARLI (maralixibat) oral solution is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) three months of age and older in the United States and for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS two months of age and older in Europe. Its second product candidate, Volixibat is an oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The Company also offers bile acid product portfolio, which includes Cholbam (cholic acid) and Chenodal (chenodiol).

Related indices Russell 2000