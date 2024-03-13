March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of Mirum Pharmaceuticals' oral drug to treat itching caused by a liver disorder in patients aged five years and older, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh, Pratik Jain and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Equities
MIRM
US6047491013
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.77 USD
|+1.06%
|-0.82%
|-5.93%
|Mar. 13
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Gets Additional FDA Approval for Livmarli
|DJ
|Mar. 13
|US FDA approves expanded use of Mirum's liver disease drug
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.93%
|1.28B
|+10.49%
|47.16B
|+7.10%
|42.28B
|+33.22%
|38.78B
|-11.27%
|28.7B
|+17.82%
|27.91B
|-22.46%
|18.47B
|+10.48%
|13.56B
|+33.06%
|12.54B
|-6.05%
|11.65B
