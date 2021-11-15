Mirvac : 2021 AGM 11/15/2021 | 05:52pm EST Send by mail :

16 November 2021 MIRVAC GROUP 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL AND GENERAL MEETINGS Attached are the Chair's address and the CEO and Managing Director's address and presentation to be delivered at the Mirvac Group Annual General and General Meetings (the Meetings), which will be held virtually today at 11.00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. About Mirvac Mirvac is a leading Australian property group, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Group owns and manages assets across office, retail, industrial and build to rent in its investment portfolio, and has over $24 billion of assets under management. Mirvac has an ~$12 billion active and future commercial development pipeline, and a $16 billion active and future residential development pipeline, allowing it to deliver innovative and high-quality property for its customers, while driving long- term value for securityholders. For 49 years, Mirvac has been creating sustainable, connected and vibrant urban environments for people to work, shop, live and play. The Group owns and manages assets across office, retail, industrial and build to rent in its investment portfolio, and has over $24 billion of assets under management. Mirvac has an ~$12 billion active and future commercial development pipeline, and a $16 billion active and future residential development pipeline, allowing it to deliver innovative and high-quality property for its customers, while driving long- term value for securityholders. For 49 years, Mirvac has been creating sustainable, connected and vibrant urban environments for people to work, shop, live and play. For personal use only AGM Speeches Chair's Speech Good morning and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Mirvac Limited and the General Meeting of the Mirvac Property Trust, which I refer to today as "the Meetings". My name is John Mulcahy and I am the Chair of the Board of Directors of Mirvac. It is now 11:00am and as we have a quorum, I declare the Meetings open. I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land from which we are presenting to you today, which are the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. I'd like to pay my respects to Elders past and present, and to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the Traditional Custodians of the lands and waters of Australia. Once again, we address you in this virtual forum. As well as being the safest way to hold Mirvac's AGM this year, presenting this way gives all of our securityholders, regardless of where they live, the opportunity to participate. On your device, you will see a split screen which shows the video stream of the Meetings and the presentation slides. Along with the Notice of Meetings, we have prepared a Virtual Meeting Online Guide to help you. This guide can be found by clicking on the 'DOWNLOADS' button on your screen. If you experience any issues with the technology today, you can call the help number, which is located above the webcast screen. If we experience a major IT disruption and it is necessary to pause the Meetings, we will provide updates via the ASX as to when the Meetings will resume. Joining me here in Sydney this morning are Non-executive Directors, Sam Mostyn and Rob Sindel, Mirvac's Group Company Secretary, Michelle Favelle, Mirvac's CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, and Non-executive Directors, Christine Bartlett, James Millar, Peter Nash and Jane Hewitt. Yesterday we announced that Damien Frawley will be joining the Board on 1 December. Damien joins us after announcing his resignation as CEO at Queensland Investment Corporation, where he has served for the past nine years. He has wide-ranging experience in investment and asset management across real estate and infrastructure, both in Australia and overseas, and has worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years. We look forward to welcoming Damien to our Board in December. In addition to Susan, members from our Executive Leadership Team are either attending here today in person or are online. Voula Papageorgiou, our lead audit partner from our External Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, is also here today and is available to answer any specific questions on the audit. I will now address some procedural matters by explaining the process for voting and asking questions. All Resolutions to be considered at the Meetings will be decided by poll, which I now open on all Resolutions. This gives you the choice to cast your votes at any time throughout the Meetings. In relation to voting, securityholders and proxyholders attending the Meetings online can vote on the Resolutions by selecting the 'GET A VOTING CARD' button at the bottom your screen. Once you have registered, your voting card will appear with all of the Resolutions to be voted on at today's Meetings. You may cast your vote at any time during the Meetings, and we encourage you to vote as soon as you are ready. For personal use only Please click the 'FOR', 'AGAINST' or 'ABSTAIN' button next to each Resolution in your electronic voting card and then click 'SUBMIT VOTE'. For assistance with voting online, please check the Virtual Meeting Online Guide or call the number on the top of your screen. For proxyholders, if your proxy appointment does not direct you on how to vote on an item of business, you may cast any open votes you have available. Instructions given to you by the securityholder will automatically be cast as directed when the votes are counted after the Meetings. We offered securityholders the option of participating today by telephone, however on this occasion, we had no-one register for this so the Meetings will be conducted solely online. Polls will remain open for all Resolutions until five minutes after the conclusion of today's Meetings. I will give you a warning when this five-minute period starts. At the conclusion of the AGM, you will see a red bar appear along the top of the online platform with a countdown timer of how long you have remaining to cast your vote. As the Chair of the Meetings, any proxies given to me in relation to any items of business will be voted in favour of each Resolution, unless specifically directed otherwise. The number of valid direct votes, as well as the proxy votes received prior to today's Meetings, will be displayed on your screen for each Resolution after discussion time later in the Meetings and before I close the polls on the Resolutions. Link Market Services has agreed to act as Returning Officer to conduct the poll and count the votes. As counting of the votes will occur after the close of the Meetings today, the results for each Resolution will be declared and released to the ASX later today and published on our website. Turning to questions, we received a question from one of our securityholders Mr Michael Watson, prior to the Meetings, which we will address later on in the Meetings. If you have a question that you would like to ask today, you may type questions into the online platform. To do this, click 'ASK A QUESTION' and follow the prompts. To ensure you have enough time to type and submit your question, I encourage you to type this now instead of waiting until later in the Meetings. Questions that are relevant to the business of the Meetings will be read aloud to me by a Mirvac staff member. We may aggregate questions if we receive multiple questions on the same topic. Any questions relating to customer or personal matters will not be put to the Meetings. Instead, you will be contacted after the conclusion of the Meetings to assist you with your question. We will first address questions submitted prior to the Meetings, then take questions from securityholders using the online platform. We will save asking each question until after all of the Resolutions have been described. All questions should be addressed to me as Chair. Please also keep them short and to the point, so that as many people as possible have the chance to ask a question. That covers the process for voting and asking questions. Before we move to the formal matters in the Notice of Meetings, both Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz and I will address the Meetings. The 2021 calendar year has once again been a tale of two halves. Just as we had begun to see momentum towards a recovery, we were, in most of our locations of operation, impacted by the contagious Delta strain of COVID-19. And it's fair to say that the effects of this year's outbreak across the country and the resultant lockdowns have not been easy. Our people have told us they feel tired. Working from home, and in many cases, For personal use only with children or others to care for, has taken its toll. In response, we have paid close attention to the mental health and wellbeing of our people to ensure that they have the support they need. Despite the challenges we've faced this year, our business is in a strong position. The actions we took last year to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 - including voluntary reductions in executive salaries and a pause on our incentives program - ensured that our business has remained resilient. This is demonstrated by a healthy balance sheet, solid metrics across our investment portfolio, high employee engagement, and a robust future development pipeline that is expected to generate both financial and social value well into the future. I've also continued to be impressed by the resilience displayed by our employees, and by the leadership of our Executive Leadership Team and other senior leaders. In a largely unpredictable operating environment, our teams maintained a high level of productivity and continued to deliver, resulting in a solid financial and operational result in FY21. Importantly, they delivered while continuing to care for each other, our customers, and our communities. And before I provide a short summary of our FY21 results, I want to state how proud I am to Chair a company that has such a strong focus on its social and environmental impacts. As Susan will detail later, we are very proud today to be announcing that we have achieved our target to become net positive carbon, nine years ahead of our target. We are the first real estate company in Australia to do this, and this achievement demonstrates the significant work undertaken to eliminate carbon from our operations and make a meaningful contribution to our communities and the environment. As well as the environmental benefits of achieving net carbon in FY22, it also delivers significant commercial benefits to the Group and our tenants. Moving on to highlights from the full-year results we reported in August, which included a statutory profit of over $900m, up 61 per cent on FY20, and an operating profit of $550m. This represents 14.0 cents per stapled security, which was ahead of guidance we provided in April of 13.7 cents per stapled security. We delivered total distributions of $390m, equating to 9.9 cents per stapled security, which was a 9 per cent increase on FY20. Our continued focus on prudent capital management saw our weighted average debt maturity maintained at 6.6 years, with no debt falling due until FY23, while liquidity was maintained at $867m. This strong capital management not only helped us to navigate the volatility brought about by the pandemic, but has provided us with sufficient headroom to capitalise on opportunities when they arise. Overseeing the delivery of Mirvac's strong financial result this year was our new Chief Financial Officer, Courtenay Smith, who joined the Group in March. In September, we also welcomed Amy Menere as our Head of Stakeholder Relations. Courtenay and Amy each bring with them a wealth of experience in the property industry and their appointments ensure that Mirvac remains in the best possible position to deliver on its urban strategy. And while the pandemic has undoubtedly put a spotlight on the movement of people out of cities, I'm confident that our urban strategy is the right one. The way we use our cities will change. How we work, shop, and how we socialise will change. But with change comes great opportunity, and our significant $28 billion development pipeline, combined with our asset creation and place curation capability, put us in a unique position to help shape the evolution of Australian cities. Of course, we would not be able to reimagine urban life without our highly skilled workforce, and in FY21 we continued to focus on creating a culture of inclusion and respect, where each and every one of our employees feels like they belong at Mirvac. We want our employees to feel safe, healthy and well, and confident that they can bring their whole selves to work. And by fostering a cohesive and welcoming culture, we're able to attract, engage, and retain top talent, which in turn delivers value to our customers and our securityholders. For personal use only Under our Diversity & Inclusion strategy, we have a focus on gender equity, and we have continued to progress our efforts in this area. In July this year, for example, we became a signatory to the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, and we were the first property company to make a pledge under Hesta's 40:40 Vision initiative, which broadly aligns with Mirvac's own target to have a 40 per cent representation of women in senior management. In addition, we have maintained a zero like-for- like pay gap for the past six years. Our work to achieve gender equity continues to be recognised. In FY21, we were named an employer of choice by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, we were ranked second globally and first in Australia and Asia Pacific in Equileap's Global Report on Gender Equality for the second year in a row. However, we are cognisant that to achieve true diversity at Mirvac we must go further, and we are looking forward to launching the next iteration of our Diversity & Inclusion Strategy that broadens our diversity focus. I'd now like to speak briefly on Mirvac's remuneration in FY21. The Board strongly believes that remuneration outcomes should be aligned to business performance, as well as stakeholder expectations. Last year we communicated that we were suspending the return on invested capital component for both short-term and long-term incentives. While it remains a key metric, we decided that, in light of the impacts of COVID-19, it was more appropriate to calculate short- term incentives in FY21 based on operating profit and long-term incentives based on relative total securityholder return. Given the stand-out performance of the Group in FY21, this has translated to an above-targetshort-term incentive for eligible employees. Mirvac's long-term performance plan award also vested this financial year at 76 per cent, reflecting above-average total shareholder return performance and strong return on invested capital performance exceeding the weighted average cost of capital. Total earnings for our CEO & Managing Director and other key management personnel increased in FY21 compared to FY20, noting that remuneration outcomes in FY20 were significantly impacted by the pandemic. In addition, Campbell Hanan received a fixed pay increase to reflect the expansion of his role as Head of our Integrated Investment Portfolio. There were no increases to the fixed remuneration or total target remuneration for any other key management personnel during FY21, including the CEO & Managing Director, who has not had an increase since starting at Mirvac in 2012. We will continue to review our remuneration framework to ensure our incentives remain fit-for-purpose in attracting and retaining top talent. At its core, Mirvac is an institution and institutions play a vital role in helping our societies function and progress. As an institution, we're able to generate significant outcomes, right across the board, in a way that individuals alone cannot. We're able to bring together highly-skilled people across multiple functions to deliver exceptional assets, precincts and communities, while having a positive impact on the fabric of our society as a whole. And, as an institution, we have a responsibility to do the right thing. To ensure that we have good governance structures in place. To make a positive contribution to our communities and to have a positive impact on our planet. To foster a culture that values ethical behaviour, integrity and respect. As we continue on our path to a recovery and to a new type of normal in Australia, I am confident that Mirvac can continue to be a trusted, purpose-driven organisation delivering to all of our stakeholders. 