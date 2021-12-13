Mirvac : Dividend/Distribution - MGR

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
ASX +Security Description
MGR
1.6 ASX +Security Code
13/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MGR
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
other
1.2 Registered Number Type
MIRVAC GROUP
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
Mirvac Limited ABN 92 003 280 699
Mirvac Property Trust ARSN 086 780 645
2 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021
2A.6 Payment Date 28/2/2022
|
|
only
|
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
|
|
|
|
|
Security holder approval
|
|
|
|
Court approval
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
|
|
|
ACCC approval
|
|
|
|
FIRB approval
|
|
|
|
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
|
|
|
dividend/distribution.
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
use
|
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
+security (in primary currency) for all
|
Estimated
|
dividends/distributions notified in this form
|
|
AUD 0.05100000
|
|
personal
|
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
|
|
|
|
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
|
|
|
|
dividends/distributions on this +security?
|
|
|
|
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
|
|
|
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
|
|
|
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
|
|
|
|
apart from franking?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Part 2B - Currency Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the
|
|
|
banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand
|
Forand/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
|
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Securityholders with a registered address in New Zealand on the Record Date will be paid their distribution in New Zealand dollars. Additionally, any securityholder regardless of their domicile can opt to receive their distribution payment in Australian or New Zealand dollars if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
Securityholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.a uor on +61 1800 356 444 for information on currency arrangements, to obtain Direct Credit forms, and to update their bank account details. Securityholders may also update their currency arrangements or bank account details online by visiting the Link Investor Centre at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking on "Investor Login".
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
only
|
Currency
|
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
|
|
|
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD
|
|
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be announced on 10 February 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
|
Estimated
|
10/2/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
|
|
|
default arrangements?
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency
|
personal
|
they would receive under the default arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
Any securityholder regardless of their domicile can receive their distribution payment in Australian or New Zealand dollars
|
|
if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be
|
|
|
received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
|
|
|
Friday December 31, 2021 17:00:00
|
|
|
|
|
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securityholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.
|
|
|
|
auor on +61 1800 356 444 for information on currency arrangements, to obtain Direct Credit forms, and to update their
|
|
|
|
bank account details. Securityholders may also update their currency arrangements or bank account details online by
|
|
|
|
visiting the Link Investor Centre at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking on "Investor Login".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
|
|
|
|
|
this time?
|
per +security
|
|
|
Yes
|
AUD 0.05100000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
|
|
announced
|
Estimated
|
|
|
10/2/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
|
AUD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 6
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
|
|
|
0.0000 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
|
+security
|
|
|
100.0000 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.05100000
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
|
|
|
|
income amount per security
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The components of the distribution will be available at https://www.mirvac.com/investor-entre/securities/distributionson or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
around 28 February 2022 (before payment of the distribution).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
|
|
|
further information)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field Name
|
AIIR Specification Reference
|
Value
|
Estimated/Actual
|
|
|
Interest
|
9.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unfranked dividends not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
declared to be conduit foreign
|
9.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unfranked dividends declared
|
9.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to be conduit foreign income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessable foreign source
|
9.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-free amounts
|
9.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-deferred amounts
|
9.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managed investment trust
|
9.105
|
|
|
|
|
Forfund payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franked distributions from
|
9.120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross cash distribution
|
9.121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
|
|
5 / 6
|
|