  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Mirvac Group
  News
  Summary
    MGR   AU000000MGR9

MIRVAC GROUP

(MGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
2.92 AUD   -1.35%
12:56aMIRVAC : Dividend/Distribution - MGR
PU
12/06MIRVAC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGR
PU
12/01Mirvac Group Announces Appointment of Damien John Frawley as Director
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirvac : Dividend/Distribution - MGR

12/13/2021 | 12:56am EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MIRVAC GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGR - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05100000

Ex Date

30/12/2021

Record Date

31/12/2021

Payment Date

28/2/2022

Additional Information

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.1 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
ASX +Security Description
MGR
1.6 ASX +Security Code
13/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MGR
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
other
1.2 Registered Number Type
MIRVAC GROUP
1.1 Name of +Entity
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

Mirvac Limited ABN 92 003 280 699

Mirvac Property Trust ARSN 086 780 645

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021

2A.6 Payment Date 28/2/2022

only

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

use

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

Estimated or Actual?

+security (in primary currency) for all

Estimated

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05100000

personal

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

Yes

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand

Forand/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Securityholders with a registered address in New Zealand on the Record Date will be paid their distribution in New Zealand dollars. Additionally, any securityholder regardless of their domicile can opt to receive their distribution payment in Australian or New Zealand dollars if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Securityholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.a uor on +61 1800 356 444 for information on currency arrangements, to obtain Direct Credit forms, and to update their bank account details. Securityholders may also update their currency arrangements or bank account details online by visiting the Link Investor Centre at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking on "Investor Login".

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

only

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

To be announced on 10 February 2021

use

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

10/2/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

personal

they would receive under the default arrangements

Any securityholder regardless of their domicile can receive their distribution payment in Australian or New Zealand dollars

if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday December 31, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Securityholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.

auor on +61 1800 356 444 for information on currency arrangements, to obtain Direct Credit forms, and to update their

bank account details. Securityholders may also update their currency arrangements or bank account details online by

visiting the Link Investor Centre at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking on "Investor Login".

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

Yes

AUD 0.05100000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Estimated

10/2/2022

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

only

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.05100000

use

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

personal

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The components of the distribution will be available at https://www.mirvac.com/investor-entre/securities/distributionson or

around 28 February 2022 (before payment of the distribution).

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

Forfund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 851 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 725 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2022 3 678 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 11 513 M 8 256 M 8 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 416
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MIRVAC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Mirvac Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRVAC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,92 AUD
Average target price 3,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Courtenay Smith Chief Financial Officer
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Draffen Chief Investment Officer
James Morrison Millar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIRVAC GROUP10.61%8 256
GECINA-7.28%9 766
GPT GROUP15.33%7 129
ICADE-1.59%5 301
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.67.36%4 568
SAFEHOLD INC.-1.34%4 045