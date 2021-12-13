Mirvac : Dividend/Distribution - MGR

For personal use only

Entity name

MIRVAC GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGR - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05100000

Ex Date

30/12/2021

Record Date

31/12/2021

Payment Date

28/2/2022

Additional Information

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.1 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

