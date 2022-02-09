Mirvac : MGR 1H22 Results Presentation

The Fabric, Melbourne (artist impression, final design may differ)

'Reimagining Country' by Riki Salam (Mualgal, Kaurareg, Kuku Yalanji), We are 27 Creative.

The Fredrick Green Square, Sydney (artist impression, final design may differ)

> Leasing to 93% 7 at LIV Indigo, Sydney despite COVID-19 impacts increased over 1H22

> Commenced construction at LIV Anura, Brisbane and early works at LIV Aston, Melbourne

> Development at LIV Munro, Melbourne remains on track, scheduled completion late CY22

Build to Rent

> Progressing development pipeline

- Switchyard, Auburn 38% 3 pre‑leased

- Aspect, Kemps Creek 63% 3 pre‑leased > +7.2% asset portfolio revaluation

> Cash collection 99%

> Maintained occupancy at 100% 2

Industrial

> 95% of stores re-opened by calendar year end > Disposal of Tramsheds Sydney at 53%

premium to book value 6

> +2.5% asset portfolio revaluation > Cash collection 78%

Retail

> Maintained occupancy at 95% 2

> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completion brings average portfolio age to 11.8 years

> Commenced repositioning of 380 St Kilda Road, Melbourne $27m at 8.5% yield on cost

> Cash collection 97%

Office

> 80 Ann Street, Brisbane - Suncorp early occupation milestone achieved

> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completed, 97% leased, 9 year WALE 4

> $121m of value created ($48m of revaluation uplift & $73m of Commercial Development EBIT)

> Preparing next wave of developments

- Demolition commencement at 55 Pitt Street, Sydney

- Progressed Harbourside, Sydney project with design competition finalised

- All DAs now received for Waterloo Metro Quarter, Sydney

- Commenced construction at Switchyard, Auburn and strong pre-leasing at Aspect, Kemps Creek

- Commenced BTR developments with ~$1bn 8 under construction

Artist impression, final design may differ

COMMERCIAL &

MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT

1H22 RESULTS Key achievements - delivering on our strategy despite lockdowns

PEOPLE AND PLANET INTEGRATED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO RESIDENTIAL

> Achieved net positive carbon 9 years ahead of target
> Progressed waste and water efficiency
> Achieved 80% employee engagement (Top quartile of Australian companies 1)
> Retained 93% of key talent
> Equileap #2 in the world for gender equality
> Launched wellbeing & mental health strategy
> Released our second modern slavery report
> Settled 1,303 lots (+21% on pcp)
> Exchanged 1,814 lots (+33% on pcp) - MPC sales momentum continue with 1,503 MPC sales in the half
> Pre-sales increased to ~$1.5bn
> Voyager at Yarra's Edge completed, 177 settlements (56% of total lots)
> Successful new apartment launches:
- NINE Willoughby, Sydney 70% pre-sold5
- Forme Tullamore, Melbourne 48% pre-sold5