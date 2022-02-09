Mirvac : MGR 1H22 Results Presentation

> Leasing to 93% 7 at LIV Indigo, Sydney despite COVID-19impacts increased over 1H22
> Commenced construction at LIV Anura, Brisbane and early works at LIV Aston, Melbourne
> Development at LIV Munro, Melbourne remains on track, scheduled completion late CY22
Build to Rent
> Progressing development pipeline
- Switchyard, Auburn 38% 3 pre‑leased
- Aspect, Kemps Creek 63% 3 pre‑leased > +7.2% asset portfolio revaluation
> Cash collection 99%
> Maintained occupancy at 100% 2
Industrial
> 95% of stores re-openedby calendar year end > Disposal of Tramsheds Sydney at 53%
premium to book value 6
> +2.5% asset portfolio revaluation > Cash collection 78%
Retail
> Maintained occupancy at 95% 2
> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completion brings average portfolio age to 11.8 years
> Commenced repositioning of 380 St Kilda Road, Melbourne $27m at 8.5% yield on cost
> Cash collection 97%
Office
> 80 Ann Street, Brisbane - Suncorp early occupation milestone achieved
> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completed, 97% leased, 9 year WALE 4
> $121m of value created ($48m of revaluation uplift & $73m of Commercial Development EBIT)
> Preparing next wave of developments
- Demolition commencement at 55 Pitt Street, Sydney
- Progressed Harbourside, Sydney project with design competition finalised
- All DAs now received for Waterloo Metro Quarter, Sydney
- Commenced construction at Switchyard, Auburn and strong pre-leasingat Aspect, Kemps Creek
- Commenced BTR developments with ~$1bn 8 under construction
Artist impression, final design may differ
COMMERCIAL &
MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT
1H22 RESULTS
Key achievements - delivering on our strategy despite lockdowns
INTEGRATED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Artist impression, final design may differ
Achieved net positive carbon 9 years ahead of target
Progressed waste and water efficiency Achieved 80% employee engagement (Top quartile of Australian companies 1) Retained 93% of key talent
Equileap #2 in the world for gender equality Launched wellbeing & mental health strategy Released our second modern slavery report
|
> Settled 1,303 lots (+21% on pcp)
|
> Exchanged 1,814 lots (+33% on pcp)
|
- MPC sales momentum continue with
|
1,503 MPC sales in the half
|
> Pre-sales increased to ~$1.5bn
|
> Voyager at Yarra's Edge completed,
|
177 settlements (56% of total lots)
|
> Successful new apartment launches:
|
- NINE Willoughby, Sydney 70% pre-sold5
|
- Forme Tullamore, Melbourne 48% pre-sold5
ersonal1. Culture Amp. 2. By area. 3. Including non-binding heads of agreements. 4. By income. 5. As at 31 December 2021, including deposits and conditional exchanges. 6. Contract exchanged during 1H22, expected settle at a later date. 7. As at 31 January 2022. 8. Represents 100% expected end value, subject to various factors outside Mirvac's control such as planning outcomes, market demand and COVID-19 uncertainties.
|
|
- The Frederick Green Square, Sydney
|
|
29% pre‑sold 5
|
>
|
Quay Waterfront, Brisbane 100% pre-sold5
|
>
|
Selectively restocked future pipeline
|
|
(Cobbitty, Sydney ~950 lots)
10 FEBRUARY 2022 -4