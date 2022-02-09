Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mirvac Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGR   AU000000MGR9

MIRVAC GROUP

(MGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 12:10:42 am
2.61 AUD   +1.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirvac : MGR 1H22 Results Presentation

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H22

onlyResults

Reimagine Urban Life10 February 2022 useersonal

The Fabric, Melbourne (artist impression, final design may differ)

1H22 RESULTS

Acknowledgement of Country

onlyuse

Mirvac pays its respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,

Traditional Custodians of the lands and waters of Australia where we live, work and play.

lanosre

'Reimagining Country' by Riki Salam (Mualgal, Kaurareg, Kuku Yalanji), We are 27 Creative.

10 FEBRUARY 2022  -1

1H22 RESULTS

Agenda

only

Overview

Financial

Capital

Commercial

CEO & Managing Director

Results

Allocation

& Mixed Use

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

Development

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Investment Officer

3

Courtenay Smith

Brett Draffen

9

13

Brett Draffen

use

Chief Investment Officer

25

15

Integrated

Residential

Summary

Investment

Head of Residential

& Guidance

Portfolio

Stuart Penklis

CEO & Managing Director

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

ersonal

Campbell Hanan

31

Head of Integrated

Investment Portfolio

20

The Fredrick Green Square, Sydney (artist impression, final design may differ)

10 FEBRUARY 2022  -  2

onlyuse ersonalHarbourside, Sydney (artist impression, final design may differ)

Overview

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

CEO & Managing Director

10 FEBRUARY 2022  -  3

> Leasing to 93% 7 at LIV Indigo, Sydney despite COVID-19impacts increased over 1H22
> Commenced construction at LIV Anura, Brisbane and early works at LIV Aston, Melbourne
> Development at LIV Munro, Melbourne remains on track, scheduled completion late CY22
Build to Rent
> Progressing development pipeline
- Switchyard, Auburn 38% 3 pre‑leased
- Aspect, Kemps Creek 63% 3 pre‑leased > +7.2% asset portfolio revaluation
> Cash collection 99%
> Maintained occupancy at 100% 2
Industrial
> 95% of stores re-openedby calendar year end > Disposal of Tramsheds Sydney at 53%
premium to book value 6
> +2.5% asset portfolio revaluation > Cash collection 78%
Retail
> Maintained occupancy at 95% 2
> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completion brings average portfolio age to 11.8 years
> Commenced repositioning of 380 St Kilda Road, Melbourne $27m at 8.5% yield on cost
> Cash collection 97%
Office
> 80 Ann Street, Brisbane - Suncorp early occupation milestone achieved
> The Locomotive Workshop, Sydney completed, 97% leased, 9 year WALE 4
> $121m of value created ($48m of revaluation uplift & $73m of Commercial Development EBIT)
> Preparing next wave of developments
- Demolition commencement at 55 Pitt Street, Sydney
- Progressed Harbourside, Sydney project with design competition finalised
- All DAs now received for Waterloo Metro Quarter, Sydney
- Commenced construction at Switchyard, Auburn and strong pre-leasingat Aspect, Kemps Creek
- Commenced BTR developments with ~$1bn 8 under construction
Artist impression, final design may differ
COMMERCIAL &
MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT

1H22 RESULTS

Key achievements - delivering on our strategy despite lockdowns

only

PEOPLE AND PLANET

INTEGRATED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Artist impression, final design may differ

RESIDENTIAL

use>

>

>

>

>

>

>

Achieved net positive carbon 9 years ahead of target

Progressed waste and water efficiency Achieved 80% employee engagement (Top quartile of Australian companies 1) Retained 93% of key talent

Equileap #2 in the world for gender equality Launched wellbeing & mental health strategy Released our second modern slavery report

> Settled 1,303 lots (+21% on pcp)

> Exchanged 1,814 lots (+33% on pcp)

- MPC sales momentum continue with

1,503 MPC sales in the half

> Pre-sales increased to ~$1.5bn

> Voyager at Yarra's Edge completed,

177 settlements (56% of total lots)

> Successful new apartment launches:

- NINE Willoughby, Sydney 70% pre-sold5

- Forme Tullamore, Melbourne 48% pre-sold5

ersonal1. Culture Amp.  2. By area.  3. Including non-binding heads of agreements.  4. By income.  5. As at 31 December 2021, including deposits and conditional exchanges.  6. Contract exchanged during 1H22, expected settle at a later date.  7. As at 31 January 2022.  8. Represents 100% expected end value, subject to various factors outside Mirvac's control such as planning outcomes, market demand and COVID-19 uncertainties.

- The Frederick Green Square, Sydney

29% pre‑sold 5

>

Quay Waterfront, Brisbane 100% pre-sold5

>

Selectively restocked future pipeline

(Cobbitty, Sydney ~950 lots)

10 FEBRUARY 2022  -4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
