  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mirvac Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGR   AU000000MGR9

MIRVAC GROUP

(MGR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 12:46:08 am
2.495 AUD   +1.42%
03/15MIRVAC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGR
PU
03/09UBS Adjusts Mirvac Group's Price Target to AU$2.7 From AU$3.05, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/01MIRVAC : Application for quotation of securities - MGR
PU
Mirvac : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGR

03/15/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MIRVAC GROUP

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MGR

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED

45,218

08/03/2022

SECURITIES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MIRVAC GROUP

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

other

Mirvac Limited ABN 92 003 280 699 Mirvac Property Trust

ARSN 086 780 645

1.3

ASX issuer code

MGR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MGRAN : STI PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MGR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

8/3/2022

8/3/2022

45,218

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

45,218

Courtenay Smith

Courtenay Smith

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

8/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This relates to the partial vesting of securities in the FY21 Short Term Incentive Plan, MGR securities have been purchased on market to satisfy the vesting. The MGRAN class contains other grants in this plan therefore there are remaining securities on issue.

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 45,218

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
