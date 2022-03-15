Mirvac : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGR

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MGRAN : STI PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MGR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 45,218

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 45,218 Courtenay Smith Courtenay Smith

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

8/3/2022