Mirvac : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MGR

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
MGRAN : STI PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
MGR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
45,218
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
|
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
45,218
Courtenay Smith
Courtenay Smith
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
8/3/2022