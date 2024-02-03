Mirza International Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,416.68 million compared to INR 1,298.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,432.16 million compared to INR 1,300.28 million a year ago. Net income was INR 43.95 million compared to INR 38.33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.32 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 4,779.7 million compared to INR 4,921.34 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,854.18 million compared to INR 4,926.59 million a year ago. Net income was INR 108.49 million compared to INR 232.23 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.79 compared to INR 1.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.79 compared to INR 1.68 a year ago.