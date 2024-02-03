Mirza International Limited is an India-based leather footwear manufacturer, marketer, and exporter. The Companyâs segments include the Export Division and the Domestic Division. The Export Division and the Domestic Division is engaged in the manufacturing of finished footwear, leather, and other items. Its Private Label/White Label Business is engaged in design, development, manufacturing, export, and sale of leather footwear to various private labels in the United Kingdom, the United States European and non-European countries. Its Branded Business/Redtape Business is engaged in design, development, trading, marketing, and retailing of leather shoes, sports shoes, garments and the apparel and other accessories under REDTAPE and other brands owned by the Company. Its Leather Tannery Business owns and operates tanneries in India, which is engaged in procuring and processing leather. The Companyâs other brands include Thomas Crick, Off The Hook London, and Oaktrak.

Sector Footwear