Mishka Exim Limited announced that Ms. Dimple Tyagi, company secretary and compliance officer of the company have tendered his resignation Letter of with effect from 30 June 2023. This resignation has been accepted and she is relieved from her services from closing hours of 30 June 2023. This company announced that Mr. Rajneesh Gupta (Managing Director) of the company has accepted to take the responsibility of compliance officer with effect from 1 July 2023.
Mishka Exim Limited Announces Executive Changes
Today at 05:00 am
