Mishka Exim Limited is an India-based multi-product trading company. The Company's principal business activities include sale and trading of jewelry, fabric and shares. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading and distribution of ornaments and textile products. Its segments include Fabric, Jewellery and Share Trading. The Company deals in lifestyle products, such as jewelry, ornaments and fabrics. The Company sells gold and diamond jewelry on a wholesale basis to other jewelry retailers in India. Its product profile includes various designs across jewelry lines, usages and price points. The Company is also engaged in trading a range of fabrics, including fabrics for silk, polyester, sarees, lace fabrics, net fabrics, coarse cotton fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute, and other fabrics. The Company primarily caters to retailers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) Regions, wherein it supplies mid-range of unstitched fabrics.