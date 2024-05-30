Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing of superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel and other special metals. It is in the business of manufacturing of super alloys and other special metals. It is focused on production and supply of various super alloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys to defense and other strategic sectors, such as energy, space and aeronautical applications. It offers various products and services, including superalloys, titanium and titanium alloys, special steel, other metal and alloys. Its special products include biomedical- implants, fasteners, and welding consumables. It has ventured into the area of biomedical implants using advanced technologies employed in aerospace. It also manufactures custom-made implants/ biomedical products to suit the specific requirements of patients and doctors, such as hinge knee joint, acetabular cup with attached iliac wing, lumbar puncture needle device.