Mishra Dhatu Nigam : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
06/11/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
MDN/CS/COMPLIANCE/2022-23
June 11, 2022
Sub: Transcript of the Analysts and Investors Meet / Conference Call held on June 7, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
1. Further to our letter dated June, 7 2022 intimating you about the audio recording of Analysts and Investors Meet/ Conference Call on 'Q4 & FY 22 Results' held on June 7, 2022, please find attached the transcript of the aforesaid Conference Call.
2. The transcript of the call is also made available on the Company's website.This is for your information and record.
MANAGEMENT: DR. SANJAY KUMAR JHA CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MR. GOWRI SANKARA RAO NARAMSETTI
DIRECTOR (FINANCE)
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
June 07, 2022
Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha:
Good afternoon and I welcome all the investors and the stakeholders for today's conference. I
am very pleased to announce here some of the highlights which initially I will start with Q4
results.
Q4 for 21-22 we have sales of Rs. 323.29 crores against 345.87 from the previous year. And
VOP for in this fourth quarter of this 21-22 is at around Rs. 352 crores against the previous year
of 271. There is a growth of around 30%. Also, we have the PBT which is Rs. 110 crores against
Rs. 101.53 crores which we have recorded in the previous year, registering a growth of 8.8%.
Similar trend is in the PAT also where our Q4 PAT against 74.62 of the previous year, the quarter
four of 21-22 stood at Rs. 80.99 crores. This year also, if you see the overall for 21-22 as in the
full year, complete year of 21-22, we have achieved a turnover of Rs. 859 crores against the
earlier last year turnover of Rs. 813 crores registering a growth of around 5.7%. VOP also there
is an increase of around 28% corresponding to the previous year so against 771 from the previous
year, this year we have achieved Rs. 988 crores. And there's a corresponding increase in the PBT
also and PAT also. And PBT stood at Rs. 239.12 crores against the previous year of 226 and
PAT is 176.31 against the previous year of 166.29.
So, this is the total financial performance what I have put briefly here, and our results are already
out. It is available for further details. And considering that this year we have paid the dividend
of, already interim dividends were paid of Rs. 1.56 per equity share. And now we have decided
the equity around 1.54 per equity share is the final dividend we are going to pay for 21-22, which
is also the highest. In fact, it works to around 33% of PAT and highest dividend paid by the
company so far in its history.
So, this is all performance, there have been some difficulties. As you are aware in the last quarter
there is some impact of the current conflict which is going between Ukraine and Russia and also
that has put a lot of pressure in some of our raw materials as well as the sales also, so we could
not realize certain amount of sales in the last moment due to this affecting, due to this war.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
June 07, 2022
And initially the first quarter of the company's performance was also affected by the second wave of pandemic, third also has slightly, but then this is all, it was common for all these companies for this year.
Order book position, I just want to highlight here, that our order book stands almost similar to that what we had on the 1st April of 2021, it is coming to around Rs. 1,317 crores. The reason behind that buildup of the order book is mainly today we are not getting any order which can go for the couple of long-term. What we are getting the orders now that we can get the orders and we have to execute within a very short time.
This year another highlight, as I said, about the significant jump in VOP and also the export has gone almost it has touched more than 4x. Of course, base was very less, but nevertheless export jumping to 4x and we have to also see the disruption in the supply chain due to the pandemic in the entire globe, this has been a very significant achievement for the company as far as presence in international market is concerned.
I would like to highlight some of the other achievements. Our facility which has come at Rohtak in Haryana which is exclusively for our facility, that facility has already been established and we are starting the facility, already we have the booking of more than Rs. 100 crores of orders for this facility. So, we are starting the facility with a very good note. We also started our wide plate mill which was coming from since long time in this 21-22 and we have got established the entire product range which includes low alloys steel, stainless steel, titanium alloys, super alloys, armour steel, varieties of products already we have demonstrated and it is expected that and it is already we are getting orders from a different source which includes a small, a token of export also we are trying to get from this facility.
This year also we have seen that our 8-ton vacuum induction melting which has been a long requirement to enhance our capacity in manufacturing of special steel and super alloys, have been already commissioned and already it has been proven that this equipment can be used successfully, and you will find that the contribution of this facility in the current financial year.
We have also started a very important facility for making titanium alloys. Already we have. But to enhance its capacity we are making a titanium shop. So, our titanium facility now we are putting exclusively for making titanium production in a single place which will meet the requirement of the international companies or precisely aerospace companies, so that our product can be used in the moving parts of aero engine components.
So, these are some of the highlights which I have presented. Now floor is open for discussion and any queries. And with me, Director Finance has also joined. So, you can put your questions now. Thank you.**
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
June 07, 2022
Moderator:
Thank you very much. We will begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from
the line of Kaitav Shah from White Equity Investment Advisors. Please go ahead.
Kaitav Shah:
I have two questions. First question is related to the inventory. So, we have the sub line item is
called internally generated scrap and rejected material. So, if you see over the past five years
that portion as a percentage of inventory is increasing consistently. In 16 it was around Rs. 17
crores and the percentage of inventories was around 6%. That has increased to Rs. 217 crores
and 27% of inventory for the FY20-21. So, can you please throw some light on this, why these
balances are increasing and is company planning to use this material for some future project?
Can you please throw some light on this?
Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha:
You have rightly told that whether the company is trying to use this inventory. First of all, our
company we are manufacturing very special alloys and special materials. So, these materials
whatever we generate the scrap during the process, it cannot be sent outside and showed outside
and basically, they are very valuable in nature. And our orders are not having uniformity. We
cannot get the same order on a regular basis. So, whatever we generate, probably we have to
store for some time and then when the next order is coming, I will be utilizing those things. So,
this is the reason precisely that it is going up. But at the same time, certain things are also not
moving very fast because items which we make, the certain scraps, you cannot sell in the open
market, even though you are not able to use it for a long time, you cannot sell in the open market
because these materials are very strategic in nature. These two factors are I think important. Any
other part is there, I will ask our Director Finance to add here.
Kaitav Shah:
Adding on that so if the balances are increasing, so any plan to written off in the near future of
these inventories?
Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha:
If you see this consumption of internal scrap, I don't know if it is appearing in our financial
results or not, but our consumption of internal scrap has increased progressively year after year.
It is mainly because we are trying to see that the scrap can be used for certain customers who
are not monitoring, that means their requirement is not for using the pure metals. So, we are
making the balance on that. And also, we have modified in our processing technology which has
helped us to consume more and more quantity of scrap. So, that work is also parallelly going on
and that encouraging results are coming. The last year itself this current financial year, we have
saved around Rs. 40-43 crores of raw material by utilizing our internal generated scrap.
Kaitav Shah:
And sir, second was just a small question, so you are providing the count of the employees. So,
can I get count of how many are in the admin staff and how many are in the technical staff? If
you can give some idea on that for the current year and the trend over the last five years.
Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha:
I think you are looking for the numbers, technical and non-technical side.
Kaitav Shah:
Yes.
