Mishra Dhatu Nigam : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

June 07, 2022

And initially the first quarter of the company's performance was also affected by the second wave of pandemic, third also has slightly, but then this is all, it was common for all these companies for this year.

Order book position, I just want to highlight here, that our order book stands almost similar to that what we had on the 1st April of 2021, it is coming to around Rs. 1,317 crores. The reason behind that buildup of the order book is mainly today we are not getting any order which can go for the couple of long-term. What we are getting the orders now that we can get the orders and we have to execute within a very short time.

This year another highlight, as I said, about the significant jump in VOP and also the export has gone almost it has touched more than 4x. Of course, base was very less, but nevertheless export jumping to 4x and we have to also see the disruption in the supply chain due to the pandemic in the entire globe, this has been a very significant achievement for the company as far as presence in international market is concerned.

I would like to highlight some of the other achievements. Our facility which has come at Rohtak in Haryana which is exclusively for our facility, that facility has already been established and we are starting the facility, already we have the booking of more than Rs. 100 crores of orders for this facility. So, we are starting the facility with a very good note. We also started our wide plate mill which was coming from since long time in this 21-22 and we have got established the entire product range which includes low alloys steel, stainless steel, titanium alloys, super alloys, armour steel, varieties of products already we have demonstrated and it is expected that and it is already we are getting orders from a different source which includes a small, a token of export also we are trying to get from this facility.

This year also we have seen that our 8-ton vacuum induction melting which has been a long requirement to enhance our capacity in manufacturing of special steel and super alloys, have been already commissioned and already it has been proven that this equipment can be used successfully, and you will find that the contribution of this facility in the current financial year.

We have also started a very important facility for making titanium alloys. Already we have. But to enhance its capacity we are making a titanium shop. So, our titanium facility now we are putting exclusively for making titanium production in a single place which will meet the requirement of the international companies or precisely aerospace companies, so that our product can be used in the moving parts of aero engine components.

So, these are some of the highlights which I have presented.