DATE: 20th April 2024 To, To, Listing Compliance Department Listing Compliance Department, The BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 2nd Floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park Dalal Street, Fort, L B S Road, Kurla West, Mumbai: 400 001 Mumbai. BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594 MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN Respected Sirs,

Sub: Submission of Share Transfer etc. Certificate for the Year Ended 31st March 2024

Ref: Compliance to Regulation No. 40(10) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015.

With reference to above subject please find attached SHARE TRANSFER/TRANSMISSION ETC. CERTIFICATE for the Year ended 31st March 2024 issued by M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretary along with their UDIN Number as per requirements and in compliance to Regulation 40(9) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 is being submitted as per requirements of Regulation 40(10) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015.

Kindly acknowledge receipt. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mishtann Foods Limited