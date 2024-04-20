Mishtann Foods : CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH 2024
April 20, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT
DATE: 20th April 2024
To,
To,
Listing Compliance Department
Listing Compliance Department,
The BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
2nd Floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park
Dalal Street, Fort,
L B S Road, Kurla West,
Mumbai: 400 001
Mumbai.
BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594
MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN
Respected Sirs,
Sub: Submission of Share Transfer etc. Certificate for the Year Ended 31st March 2024
Ref: Compliance to Regulation No. 40(10) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015.
With reference to above subject please find attached SHARE TRANSFER/TRANSMISSION ETC. CERTIFICATE for the Year ended 31st March 2024 issued by M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretary along with their UDIN Number as per requirements and in compliance to Regulation 40(9) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 is being submitted as per requirements of Regulation 40(10) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015.
Kindly acknowledge receipt. Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Mishtann Foods Limited
Shah Shivangi Digant
Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant
Date: 2024.04.20 16:22:40 +05'30'
Shivangi Shah
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership Number: A53342
Encl: PCS Certificate U/r 40(9) dated 18/04/2024
