Mishtann Foods : Compliance Certificate under Reg 7(3) for the year ended March 31, 2024
April 23, 2024 at 03:52 am EDT
Share
Date: April 23, 2024
To
To
General Manager - Listing
Listing Division
Corporate Relationship Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
BSE Limited
Limited
P.J. Towers
4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400098
BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594
MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to the requirement under Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Compliance Certificate for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.
Thanking You,
Yours Truly,
For Mishtann Foods limited
Shah
Shivangi
Digant
Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant
DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=380061, l=Ahmedabad, st=Gujarat, street=J/14 Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad City, Ahmadabad City Gujarat India- 380061- Near Arjun Tower, title=2063, 2.5.4.20=68ed4418f8f06002a6920f109aad265337c4e37a98b3a34b79dbeed 2291e20e3, serialNumber=ede7511a357fe0ad01bf0b22c1af2c4cee702cf84faa664a382a 809ab3e7a539, email=gandhishivangi442@gmail.com, cn=Shah Shivangi Digant
Date: 2024.04.23 12:53:00 +05'30'
Shivangi Shah
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership No. A53342
April 22, 2024
To
To
General Manager - Listing
Listing Division
Corporate Relationship Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
BSE Limited
Limited
P.J. Towers
4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400098
BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594
MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN
Dear Sir,
Sub: Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, we hereby confirm that activities in relation to both physical and electronic share transfer facility are maintained by the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, Viz MCS STA Limited, which is a SEBI approved Category - I, Registrar & transfer Agent, registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration Number: INR000004108 issued on 18/08/2017).
Kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you.
For Mishtann Foods limited
Shah
Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant
DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=380061,
l=Ahmedabad, st=Gujarat, street=J/14 Ghatlodiya,
Ahmedabad City, Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-
Shivangi
380061- Near Arjun Tower, title=2063,
2.5.4.20=68ed4418f8f06002a6920f109aad265337c4e3
7a98b3a34b79dbeed2291e20e3,
serialNumber=ede7511a357fe0ad01bf0b22c1af2c4ce
Digant
e702cf84faa664a382a809ab3e7a539,
email=gandhishivangi442@gmail.com, cn=Shah
Shivangi Digant
Date: 2024.04.22 17:48:05 +05'30'
Shivangi Shah
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
For MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited
Jagdishkumar Digitally signed by Jagdishkumar
Amidharprasa Amidharprasad Patel
d Patel Date: 2024.04.22 18:47:29 +05'30'
Authorised Signatory
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mishtann Foods Ltd. published this content on
23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 April 2024 07:51:00 UTC.
Mishtann Foods Limited is an India-based agro-product company. The Company is engaged in the agricultural business, such as manufacturing, processing and trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. It offers agri-commodities, such as basmati rice, wheat and dal, and rock salt. The Company offers salts, such as rock salt, crystal salt, and regular salt. The Company offers varieties of basmati rice, such as Snowflake basmati rice, Pristino basmati rice, Jacinth basmati rice, Rozana basmati rice, Jasper basmati rice, Mahabat basmati rice and others in one kilogram (kg), five kg, 10 kg and 25 kg backpacks.