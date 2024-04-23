Date: April 23, 2024

To

To

General Manager - Listing

Listing Division

Corporate Relationship Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

P.J. Towers

4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400098

BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594

MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to the requirement under Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Compliance Certificate for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

Thanking You,

Yours Truly,

For Mishtann Foods limited

Shah

Shivangi

Digant

Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=380061, l=Ahmedabad, st=Gujarat, street=J/14 Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad City, Ahmadabad City Gujarat India- 380061- Near Arjun Tower, title=2063, 2.5.4.20=68ed4418f8f06002a6920f109aad265337c4e37a98b3a34b79dbeed 2291e20e3, serialNumber=ede7511a357fe0ad01bf0b22c1af2c4cee702cf84faa664a382a 809ab3e7a539, email=gandhishivangi442@gmail.com, cn=Shah Shivangi Digant

Date: 2024.04.23 12:53:00 +05'30'

Shivangi Shah

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No. A53342

April 22, 2024

Dear Sir,

Sub: Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, we hereby confirm that activities in relation to both physical and electronic share transfer facility are maintained by the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, Viz MCS STA Limited, which is a SEBI approved Category - I, Registrar & transfer Agent, registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Registration Number: INR000004108 issued on 18/08/2017).

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you.

For Mishtann Foods limited

Shah

Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=380061,

l=Ahmedabad, st=Gujarat, street=J/14 Ghatlodiya,

Ahmedabad City, Ahmadabad City Gujarat India-

Shivangi

380061- Near Arjun Tower, title=2063,

2.5.4.20=68ed4418f8f06002a6920f109aad265337c4e3

7a98b3a34b79dbeed2291e20e3,

serialNumber=ede7511a357fe0ad01bf0b22c1af2c4ce

Digant

e702cf84faa664a382a809ab3e7a539,

email=gandhishivangi442@gmail.com, cn=Shah

Shivangi Digant

Date: 2024.04.22 17:48:05 +05'30'

Shivangi Shah

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

For MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited

Jagdishkumar Digitally signed by Jagdishkumar

Amidharprasa Amidharprasad Patel

d Patel Date: 2024.04.22 18:47:29 +05'30'

Authorised Signatory

Disclaimer

Mishtann Foods Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 07:51:00 UTC.