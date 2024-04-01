THIS IS A CORRIGENDUM TO LETTER OF OFFER FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN INVITATION OR AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE, PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE TO SECURITIES.

MISHTANN FOODS LIMITED

Our Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli under the name 'HICS Cements Private Limited' and a certificate of incorporation dated February 27, 1981. Pursuant to a resolution passed by our Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 1994, our Company was converted from a private limited company into a public limited, consequent to which the name of our Company was changed from 'HICS Cements Private Limited' to 'HICS Cements Limited' and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 21, 1994, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders of our Company by way of voting through Postal Ballot for which results were declared on February 13, 2015, the name of our Company was changed from 'HICSCements Limited' to 'Mishtann Foods Limited' and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 19, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. At the time of incorporation, our registered office was located at Shah Commercial Centre, Station Road, Bhuj - 370 001, Gujarat, India. Subsequently, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Shareholders in the AGM held on September 30, 2015, the Registered Office of our Company was shifted to C-808, Ganesh Meridian, Opp. High Court of Gujarat, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad- 380 060, Gujarat, India with effect from September 30, 2015. Subsequently, pursuant to a resolution passed in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on July 27, 2023, the Registered Office of our Company was shifted to B-905, Empire Business Hub, Opp Shakti Farm, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad- 380 060, Gujarat, India with effect from July 28, 2023.

Registered Office: B-905, Empire Business Hub, Opp Shakti Farm, Science City Road, Sola,

Ahmedabad- 380 060, Gujarat, India; Tel: +91 982 462 3116; Fax: N.A.;

E-mail:info@mishtann.com; Website: www.mishtann.com; Contact Person: Shivangi Digant Shah,

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer;

Corporate Identification Number: L15400GJ1981PLC004170

CORRIGENDUM TO THE LETTER OF OFFER DATED MARCH 19, 2024 (THE "LETTER OF OFFER" / "LOF") AND THE ABRIDGED LETTER OF OFFER (THE "ALOF"):

NOTICE TO INVESTORS (THE "CORRIGENDUM") PROMOTER OF OUR COMPANY: MR. HITESHKUMAR G. PATEL

ISSUE OF 3,32,12,903 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE ₹ 1 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF OUR COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 15 PER EQUITY SHARE (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 14 PER EQUITY SHARE) (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING TO ₹ 49,81,93,545 ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF 1 RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE(S) FOR EVERY 31 FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE(S) HELD BY THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON MARCH 20, 2024 (THE "ISSUE"). THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES IS FIFTEEN TIMES OF THE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE REFER TO THE CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 228 TERMS OF THE ISSUE OF THIS LETTER OF OFFER.

This is with reference to the Letter of Offer ("LOF") filed by the Company with the BSE (the "Stock Exchange") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (for information purpose only). Applicants / Investors may note the following modifications to the disclosures in the Letter of Offer, the Abridged Letter of Offer, Application Form, Rights Entitlement Letter and the same may be taken as updated and included in the Letter of Offer, the Abridged Letter of Offer, Application Form, Rights Entitlement Letter:

1. Update in relation to On-market renunciation

At the time of filing the Letter of Offer, the on-market renunciation date was mentioned as Tuesday, April 16, 2024 on below mentioned few pages of the Letter of Offer, hence the On-market renunciation date shall be read as Friday, April 12, 2024.

 On page No. 7 in Section I- DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS under the Issue Related Terms the definition of "On Market Renunciation" shall be revised as "Friday, April 12, 2024".

 On page No. 7 in Section I- DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS under the Issue Related Terms the definition of "Renunciation Period" shall be revised as "Friday, April 12, 2024".

 On page no. 80 in Section III- INTRODUCTION under the "Issue Schedule", the Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights** shall be revised as "Friday, April 12, 2024".

 On page no. 87 in Section III- INTRODUCTION under the head "General Information" in "Issue Schedule", the Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights** shall be revised as "Friday, April 12, 2024".

 On page no. 242 in Section VII- ISSUE INFORMATION under the head "Terms of the Issue" in "PROCESS OF MAKING AN APPLICATION IN THE ISSUE" under "PAYMENT SCHEDULE OF RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES" under "POINT (A) ON MARKET RENUNCIATION", the Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights** shall be revised as "Friday, April 12, 2024".

2. Update in relation to Issue Closing Date

At the time of filing the Letter of Offer, the Issue Closing Date was decided to be Tuesday, April 16, 2024. However, as per the powers stated in the Letter of Offer to the Board of directors and Rights Issue Committee (authorised by the Board of directors of the Company) to extend the said date of closing of rights issue offer period as may be determined by them from time to time, the Rights Issue Committee, in their meeting held on Monday, April 01, 2024 have decided to extend the issue period by two (2) days for the benefit of investors and hence, the issue closing date shall be read as "Thursday, April 18, 2024."

The Letter of Offer and the Abridged Letter of Offer, including Application Form and Rights Entitlement Letter to be modified in terms of Issue Closing Date and the same is modified to be read as "Thursday, April 18, 2024".

The disclosure of Issue Closing Date in Letter of Offer will be modified as above and would be read as follows in all of the pages stated below:

 On the front page i.e., Cover Page under the head "ISSUE PROGRAMME" - Issue Closes on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

 On page No. 6 in Section I- DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS under the Issue Related Terms the definition of "Issue Closing Date" shall be revised as "Thursday, April 18, 2024".

 On page no. 80 in Section III- INTRODUCTION under the "Issue Schedule", the Issue Closing date shall be revised as "Thursday, April 18, 2024".

 On page no. 87 in Section III- INTRODUCTION under the head "General Information" in "Issue Schedule", "Issue Closing Date" shall be revised as " Thursday, April 18, 2024".

 On page no. 239 in Section VII- ISSUE INFORMATION under the head "Terms of the Issue" in "PROCESS OF MAKING AN APPLICATION IN THE ISSUE" under "Last date for Application", the last date for submission of the duly filled in the Application Form or a plain paper Application is Thursday, April 18, 2024, i.e., Issue Closing Date.……...

 On page no. 247 in Section VII- ISSUE INFORMATION under the head "Terms of Issue" sub head "THE ISSUE SCHEDULE", "Issue Closing Date" shall be revised as " Thursday, April 18, 2024"

For MISHTANN FOODS LIMITED

SD/-

Ms. Shivangi Shah

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Date: April 01, 2024