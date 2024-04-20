Mishtann Foods Limited is an India-based agro-product company. The Company is engaged in the agricultural business, such as manufacturing, processing and trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. It offers agri-commodities, such as basmati rice, wheat and dal, and rock salt. The Company offers salts, such as rock salt, crystal salt, and regular salt. The Company offers varieties of basmati rice, such as Snowflake basmati rice, Pristino basmati rice, Jacinth basmati rice, Rozana basmati rice, Jasper basmati rice, Mahabat basmati rice and others in one kilogram (kg), five kg, 10 kg and 25 kg backpacks.

Sector Food Processing