Mishtann Foods : Statement Of Investor Complaints

Mishtann Foods Limited (MISHTANN)
B roadcast Date And Time : 08/04/2022 09:50:31 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :
Mishtann Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Mishtann Foods Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.