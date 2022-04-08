Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mishtann Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539594   INE094S01041

MISHTANN FOODS LIMITED

(539594)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
26.00 INR   -1.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mishtann Foods : Statement Of Investor Complaints

04/08/2022 | 12:29am EDT
Mishtann Foods Limited (MISHTANN)B roadcast Date And Time : 08/04/2022 09:50:31 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

Mishtann Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Mishtann Foods Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MISHTANN FOODS LIMITED
12:29aMISHTANN FOODS : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
04/06Mishtann Foods Board to Consider Final Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
02/09Mishtann Foods Limited Declares Third Interim Dividend, Payable on or About February 12..
CI
01/28Mishtann Foods to Set Up Grain-Based Ethanol Plant in Gujarat, India
MT
01/13Mishtann Foods' Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slump 5%
MT
01/13Mishtann Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Mishtann Foods Signs MoU for Ethanol Production in Gujarat, India
MT
2021Mishtann Foods Limited Signs MOU with Government of Gujarat
CI
2021MISHTANN FOODS : Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021Mishtann Foods Limited Declares of Second Interim Dividend, Payable on November 07, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 511 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net income 2021 7,34 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2021 538 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 481x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 13 000 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 1,97%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiteshkumar G. Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Navinchandra D. Patel CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Shivangi Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhumi Jayantkumar Gor Independent Director
Rajnish Pathak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISHTANN FOODS LIMITED25.00%173
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.95%362 038
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.16%87 426
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.04%52 215
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.28%49 045
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.11%45 512