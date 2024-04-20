Date: April 20, 2024 To To General Manager - Listing Listing Division Corporate Relationship Department Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India BSE Limited Limited P.J. Towers 4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400098 BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594 MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN

Subject: Submission of Share Capital Audit And Reconciliation Certificate for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 76(2) of SEBI (DP) Regulations read with Regulation 55A of the said regulations, Please Find Attached herewith the Share Capital Audit and Reconciliation Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 issued by Practicing Company Secretaries M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & Co., with their UDIN On 18th April, 2024.

The XBRL (XML) file for the said Share Capital Audit and Reconciliation Certificate is being filed separately in XBRL Module of Listing Centre for the March Quarter ended 31/03/2024.

Please take both the documents on record and acknowledge receipt thereof. Please also display the same on Exchange website suitably for general information of Shareholders, Investors, and Public at large.

Thanking You,

Yours Truly,

For Mishtann Foods limited