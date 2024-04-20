Mishtann Foods : Submission of Share Capital Audit And Reconciliation Certificate for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 06:52 am EDT
Date: April 20, 2024
To
To
General Manager - Listing
Listing Division
Corporate Relationship Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
BSE Limited
Limited
P.J. Towers
4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel,
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400098
BSE SCRIP CODE - 539594
MSEI SYMBOL - MISHTANN
Subject: Submission of Share Capital Audit And Reconciliation Certificate for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024
Dear Sir(s),
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 76(2) of SEBI (DP) Regulations read with Regulation 55A of the said regulations, Please Find Attached herewith the Share Capital Audit and Reconciliation Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 issued by Practicing Company Secretaries M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & Co., with their UDIN On 18th April, 2024.
The XBRL (XML) file for the said Share Capital Audit and Reconciliation Certificate is being filed separately in XBRL Module of Listing Centre for the March Quarter ended 31/03/2024.
Please take both the documents on record and acknowledge receipt thereof. Please also display the same on Exchange website suitably for general information of Shareholders, Investors, and Public at large.
Thanking You,
Yours Truly,
For Mishtann Foods limited
Shah
Shivangi
Digant
Digitally signed by Shah Shivangi Digant DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=380061, l=Ahmedabad, st=Gujarat, street=J/14 Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad City, Ahmadabad City Gujarat India- 380061- Near Arjun Tower, title=2063, 2.5.4.20=68ed4418f8f06002a6920f109aad265337c4e37 a98b3a34b79dbeed2291e20e3, serialNumber=ede7511a357fe0ad01bf0b22c1af2c4cee7 02cf84faa664a382a809ab3e7a539, email=gandhishivangi442@gmail.com, cn=Shah Shivangi Digant
Date: 2024.04.20 15:35:27 +05'30'
Shivangi Shah
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership No. A53342
Encl: SCAR for the Quarter ended 31/03/2024.
Mishtann Foods Limited is an India-based agro-product company. The Company is engaged in the agricultural business, such as manufacturing, processing and trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. It offers agri-commodities, such as basmati rice, wheat and dal, and rock salt. The Company offers salts, such as rock salt, crystal salt, and regular salt. The Company offers varieties of basmati rice, such as Snowflake basmati rice, Pristino basmati rice, Jacinth basmati rice, Rozana basmati rice, Jasper basmati rice, Mahabat basmati rice and others in one kilogram (kg), five kg, 10 kg and 25 kg backpacks.