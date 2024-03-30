Date: March 30, 2024

To General Manager-Listing Corporate Relationship Department BSE Limited P.J. Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001 BSE Scrip Code: 539594 To Listing Division, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited 4th Vibgyor Tower, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400098 MSE Symbol: MISHTANN

Dear Sir/Madam,

SUB: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Please be informed that in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives, as also pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations) 2015 As amended, The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday the 1st April, 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the announcement / declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending on 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt of same.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Mishtann Foods Limited

Shivangi Shah

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer