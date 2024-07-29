(Alliance News) - Misitano & Stracuzzi Spa on Monday reported that trading of its ordinary shares began on the Euronext Growth Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa.

The shares opened trading at a price of EUR3.20 per share, up about 9.6 percent from the offer price, and closed at EUR3.03, up about 3.8 percent from the offer price.

At the end of the session, the company's capitalization including unlisted Price Adjustment Shares was approximately EUR91 million.

The total amount of the offer was about EUR19.5 million, including a base offer of about EUR17.7 million resulting from a paid capital increase and a Greenshoe option of about EUR1.8 million granted by Stracuzzi Holding.

The shares subject to the offer, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, represent 22 percent of the company's post-Offer share capital including unlisted PASs, and about 25 percent of the ordinary shares being traded.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

