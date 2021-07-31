Log in
    MSON   US6048711039

MISONIX, INC.

(MSON)
  Report
MISONIX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Misonix, Inc. - MSON

07/31/2021 | 10:43am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Misonix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MSON) to Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Misonix may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mson/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 79,3%
Misonix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MISONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,54 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stavros G. Vizirgianakis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan R. Staley President
Joseph P. Dwyer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Paul Arthur LaViolette Chairman
Daniel Voic VP-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISONIX, INC.112.32%462
NOVOCURE LIMITED-11.00%15 927
MASIMO CORPORATION1.49%14 997
GETINGE AB94.74%11 848
PENUMBRA, INC.52.13%9 713
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-21.43%7 297