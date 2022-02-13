Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Misr Chemical Industries Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MICH   EGS38211C016

MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

(MICH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Misr Chemical Industries : MICH.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for Six Months

02/13/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Misr Chemical Industries (MICH.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for Six Months
13/02/2022
Company Name: Misr Chemical Industries
ISIN Code: EGS38211C016
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S Period: from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 96,483 (value in thousands)
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 82,264 (value in thousands)
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: Misr Chemical Industries

Disclaimer

Misr Chemical Industries Co. SAE published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO.
06:12aMISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : MICH.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for Six Months
PU
2021Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
2021Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Misr Chemical Industries Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31,..
CI
2021Misr Chemical Industries Co. Announces Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended Decemb..
CI
2020Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the First Seven Mon..
CI
2020Misr Chemical Industries Reports Unaudited Earnings for the Six Months Ended December 3..
CI
2019Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Profit Results for the First Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
2019Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended December..
CI
2018Misr Chemical Industries Co. Reports Profit Results for the Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 461 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2022 136 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net cash 2022 336 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 739 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 582
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO.
Duration : Period :
Misr Chemical Industries Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,10 EGP
Average target price 14,32 EGP
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Ashmawi Afifi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Walid Ramadan Ahmed Mustafa Chief Financial Officer
Wail Mohammed Hasan Shamsuddin Independent Chairman
Iman Ali Jad El Karim Independent Director
Wagdy Qulta Mikhaeal Qulta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO.5.10%47
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.17%97 556
AIR LIQUIDE-6.29%77 689
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.83%48 482
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.34%33 629
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.25%31 608