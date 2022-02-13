Misr Chemical Industries (MICH.CA) Reports Its Financial Results for Six Months
13/02/2022
Company Name: Misr Chemical Industries
ISIN Code: EGS38211C016
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S Period: from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 96,483 (value in thousands)
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 82,264 (value in thousands)
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: Misr Chemical Industries
Disclaimer
Misr Chemical Industries Co. SAE published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:11:01 UTC.