  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Missfresh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   US60500F1057

MISSFRESH LIMITED

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-09-12 am EDT
0.1160 USD   +1.31%
11:01aFINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Missfresh Limited (MF) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate
BU
09/09Missfresh Co-Chief Financial Officers Resign; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
09/09Missfresh Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
Summary 
Summary

Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Missfresh Limited (MF) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate

09/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Missfresh’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mf.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

The Complaint alleges the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results. Specifically, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) the Company would need to amend its financial figures; (3) the Company, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Missfresh you have until September 12, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 846 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
Net income 2021 -3 813 M -551 M -551 M
Net cash 2021 960 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 187 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart MISSFRESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Missfresh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,79 CNY
Average target price 41,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 5 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xi Chen Co-Chief Financial Officer
Han Song Zhu Independent Director
Shun Lam Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISSFRESH LIMITED-97.71%27
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-22.43%243 944
MEITUAN INC.-20.19%141 819
PINDUODUO INC.19.66%88 204
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-27.99%48 878
SHOPIFY INC.-74.73%44 255