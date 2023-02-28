Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mission Produce, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AVO   US60510V1089

MISSION PRODUCE, INC.

(AVO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02:08 2023-02-28 pm EST
11.55 USD   -2.82%
02/23Mission Produce™ to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 9, 2023
AQ
02/08Mission Produce Forms Joint Venture With ZZ2 Boerdery, Criterion Africa Partners
MT
02/07Mission Produce™ Establishes Vertical Integration in South Africa, Partners With ZZ2, Cap, and Core Fruit
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mission Produce : 2022 Annual Report

02/28/2023 | 02:43pm EST
A LETTER FROM MISSION'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND OUN DER

STEVE BARNARD

To o u rs h are h o ld ers

Fiscal 2022 proved to be a challenging year for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) ("Mission" r t he "Co m pany")

Various headwinds impacted our financial performance, including setbacks early in the year relatedto ou r enterp ri se

resource planning (ERP) conversion, as well as year-long cost inflation and sub-optimal supply

n dit i o nsN everth e ess

we achieved many significant milestones- we proudly reached $1 billion in revenue for the first

m e so d m ore t h a n

580 million pounds of avocados, and grew our business with new and existing customers. We've

dva n ced o u r positi o n

as a global leader in the worldwide avocado business by expanding our network and advancing our b usi n ess i nte rnay

top rovi de an e n ha n ce dexpe ri e

to our growing customer base.

Avocad os i n 20 22

n 2022t h e U S was th e wo rd s largest importer of avocados and imported nearly 2.4 billion pounds1 Eu ro pe was th e

seco nd argest wit h 1 8 bi i o n pounds imported.2 In the U.S., the annual sales growth in dollars of

H assavocad os

i n c reased 6

7% co mpared to 20

largely driven by higher prices resulting from the lighter supply i n Mexi co3 D esp ite

highe r p ri ci

ngh o u seh o d pe n et

remained strong, and consumers continued to purchase

ocad osfor t he i r

h eat hy n u tri e nt de nse attri b u te .

So u rci ng

came cert ifi ed fo r t h e

2022 b rought excit i ng so u rci ngadvancements for our business. In July, avocados from Jalisco

U S market

a n d Mi ssi o n was on

of the first importers of the region's supply. We've secured a

bstant i a

market sh are

i n t h e regi o n an d are us i ngt he supplemental volume to support domestic demand. We continued ve rti ca

i ntegrati o n

i n Gu ate maa and Co o mb i a wit h

the development of approximately 3,200 hectares of avocado

rch ard s i n c reasi ng

ou r year rou n ds u p py cove ragewith complementary growing seasons. We also maintained our

osit i on ast h e #1

exporte r of avocad osfro m Pe ru 4 and had a record acceptance of Peruvian fruit into customer

rograms

I nternal B u s i ness Advancemen

new hires to the organization to support our corporate strategy and st re ngt he n

n 2022 we we co m e dtwost rat

ou r o rganizat i on s ead e rsh i p O

Chief Operating Officer Tim Bulow joined us in August, overseeing ou r o pe rat i o ns

sa es and so u rci ng d e part m ents to maintain Mission's position as a competitive leader in the

st ry We a so

ap po i nte dC h ery H oefs as ou r Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to capitalize on evolvingo p po rt u n it i esi n

th eavocad o an d mango catego

and to drive profitable business growth.

Ad dit i o nay weexec u ted wi d es

information technology (IT) infrastructure and business

cati o n advan ce m e nts

to su p port t h ed eve o pi ng sca eof our operations. Although our business faced inevitable challenges du ri

ng t h e

i mp e me ntat i on stages we are now benefiting from many long-term advantages, including improved o pe rat i ng agi ity

i n c reased i nfo rmat i o n accessi b i

and a standardized approach to scalability. The enhanced cyber secu ri

ty b roughtby

ou r 1 00% co u d based i nfrast ru

also supports our enterprise risk management.

S u stai nabi l ity

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which

h ghts ou r go ba

We p u bi s he d ou r seco nd ann ua

co m mit me nt to s ustai nab i ity Some achievements from FY 2021 include:

T he ap p i cat i o nofs he fife extension technology to 34.8 million pounds of avocados to combat food waste

T he red u ct i on of p ast i ci n 34% of the bags we packed and shipped globally

A1 9%d ec reasei n t ras h sen

to landfills and a 33% increase in recycling

T he spo nso rs hi p of th e produce industry's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative with the International

F res h P rod u ce Associ at i on

We oo kforwa rd to s ha ri ngo u rprogress throughout 2022 in our next ESG report, planned for

cat i o ni n t h e

Sp ri ng of 20 23

Loo ki ngi nto 2023

T hi s year Mi ssi on P rodu ce wi be celebrating its 40th anniversary and its third year since our Initial

u bi c Offe ri ng

( PO)

Wh i e mi m p resse d by t h

success and growth of the Company over the last 40 years, there s st i m o reto

co m e!

We ve ann o u n ce dexpans

plans with the opening of a new distribution center in the UK,

h e re we st rive to

capitalize on the significant opportunity to drive market growth. We also continue to increase exportsfro mPe ru Guatemala, Colombia, South Africa, and other regions to fill in supply gaps to meet growing global e man d W e re mai n co m mitted to innovation and look forward to our continued expansion in 2023.

Sincerely,

Steve Barnard

End Notes: 1) Data compiled by the Hass Avocado Board using information from arrivals provided by country of origin. 2) E urostat

Provisional Data. FruiTrop Magazine. January 2023. 3)Hass Avocado Board Category Data. 2022. 4) SUNAT, measured by t h e

monetary value of 2021 exports.

Disclaimer

Mission Produce Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 19:42:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 011 M - -
Net income 2023 47,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 840 M 840 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mission Produce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,88 $
Average target price 17,20 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Barnard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Bulow President & Chief Operating Officer
Bryan E. Giles Vice President-Finance
Stephen W. Bershad Director
Stephen A. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.2.24%840
VILMORIN & CIE7.89%1 195
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.00%790
SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.85%298
ALICO, INC.9.01%197
APPHARVEST, INC.74.46%152