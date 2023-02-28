Mission Produce : 2022 Annual Report

A LETTER FROM MISSION'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND OUN DER
STEVE BARNARD
To o u rs h are h o ld ers
Fiscal 2022 proved to be a challenging year for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) ("Mission" r t he "Co m pany")
Various headwinds impacted our financial performance, including setbacks early in the year relatedto ou r enterp ri se
resource planning (ERP) conversion, as well as year-long cost inflation and sub-optimal supply
n dit i o nsN everth e ess
we achieved many significant milestones- we proudly reached $1 billion in revenue for the first
m e so d m ore t h a n
580 million pounds of avocados, and grew our business with new and existing customers. We've
dva n ced o u r positi o n
as a global leader in the worldwide avocado business by expanding our network and advancing our b usi n ess i nte rnay
top rovi de an e n ha n ce dexpe ri e
to our growing customer base.
Avocad os i n 20 22
n 2022t h e U S was th e wo rd s largest importer of avocados and imported nearly 2.4 billion pounds1Eu ro pe was th e
seco nd argest wit h 1 8 bi i o npounds imported.2 In the U.S., the annual sales growth in dollars of
H assavocad os
i n c reased 6
7% co mpared to 20
largely driven by higher prices resulting from the lighter supply i n Mexi co3D esp ite
highe r p ri ci
ngh o u seh o d pe n et
remained strong, and consumers continued to purchase
ocad osfor t he i r
h eat hy n u tri e nt de nse attri b u te .
So u rci ng
came cert ifi ed fo r t h e
2022 brought excit i ng so u rci ngadvancements for our business. In July, avocados from Jalisco
U S market
a n dMi ssi o n was on
of the first importers of the region's supply. We've secured a
bstant i a
market sh are
i n t h e regi o n an dare us i ngt he supplemental volume to support domestic demand. We continued ve rti ca
i ntegrati o n
i n Gu ate maa and Co o mb i a wit h
the development of approximately 3,200 hectares of avocado
rch ard s i n c reasi ng
ou r year rou n ds u p py cove ragewith complementary growing seasons. We also maintained our
osit i on ast h e #1
exporte r of avocad osfro m Pe ru 4 and had a record acceptance of Peruvian fruit into customer
rograms
I nternal B u s i ness Advancemen
new hires to the organization to support our corporate strategyand st re ngt he n
n 2022 we we co m e dtwost rat
ou r o rganizat i on s ead e rsh i p O
Chief Operating Officer Tim Bulow joined us in August, overseeingou r o pe rat i o ns
sa es and so u rci ng d e part m ents to maintain Mission's position as a competitive leader in the
st ry We a so
ap po i nte dC h ery H oefs as ou r Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to capitalize on evolvingo p po rt u n it i esi n
th eavocad o an d mango catego
and to drive profitable business growth.
Ad dit i o nay weexec u ted wi d es
information technology (IT) infrastructure and business
cati o n advan ce m e nts
to su p port t h ed eve o pi ng sca eof our operations. Although our business faced inevitable challengesdu ri
ng t h e
i mp e me ntat i on stages we arenow benefiting from many long-term advantages, including improvedo pe rat i ng agi ity
i n c reased i nfo rmat i o n accessi b i
and a standardized approach to scalability. The enhanced cybersecu ri
ty b roughtby
ou r 1 00% co u d based i nfrast ru
also supports our enterprise risk management.
S u stai nabi l ity
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which
h ghts ou r go ba
We p u bi s he d ou r seco nd ann ua
co m mit me nt to s ustai nab i ity Some achievements from FY 2021 include:
T he ap p i cat i o nofs he fife extension technology to 34.8 million pounds of avocados to combat food waste
T he red u ct i on of p ast i ci n 34% of the bags we packed and shipped globally
A1 9%d ec reasei n t ras h sen
to landfills and a 33% increase in recycling
T he spo nso rs hi p of th eproduce industry's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative with the International
F res h P rod u ce Associ at i on
We oo kforwa rd to s ha ri ngo u rprogress throughout 2022 in our next ESG report, planned for
cat i o ni n t h e
Sp ri ng of 20 23
Loo ki ngi nto 2023
T hi s year Mi ssi on P rodu ce wi be celebrating its 40th anniversary and its third year since our Initial
u bi c Offe ri ng
( PO)
Wh i e mi m p resse d by t h
success and growth of the Company over the last 40 years, there s st i m o reto
co m e!
We ve ann o u n ce dexpans
plans with the opening of a new distribution center in the UK,
h e re we st rive to
capitalize on the significant opportunity to drive market growth. We also continue to increase exportsfro mPe ru Guatemala, Colombia, South Africa, and other regions to fill in supply gaps to meet growing global e man d W e re mai n co m mitted toinnovation and look forward to our continued expansion in 2023.
Sincerely,
Steve Barnard
End Notes: 1) Data compiled by the Hass Avocado Board using information from arrivals provided by country of origin. 2) E urostat
Provisional Data. FruiTrop Magazine. January 2023. 3)Hass Avocado Board Category Data. 2022. 4) SUNAT, measured by t h e
