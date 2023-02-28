Mission Produce : 2022 Annual Report

A LETTER FROM MISSION'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND OUN DER

STEVE BARNARD

To o u rs h are h o ld ers

Fiscal 2022 proved to be a challenging year for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) ("Mission" r t he "Co m pany")

Various headwinds impacted our financial performance, including setbacks early in the year relatedto ou r enterp ri se

resource planning (ERP) conversion, as well as year-long cost inflation and sub-optimal supply n dit i o nsN everth e ess we achieved many significant milestones- we proudly reached $1 billion in revenue for the first m e so d m ore t h a n 580 million pounds of avocados, and grew our business with new and existing customers. We've dva n ced o u r positi o n

as a global leader in the worldwide avocado business by expanding our network and advancing our b usi n ess i nte rnay

top rovi de an e n ha n ce dexpe ri e to our growing customer base.

Avocad os i n 20 22 n 2022t h e U S was th e wo rd s largest importer of avocados and imported nearly 2.4 billion pounds1 Eu ro pe was th e seco nd argest wit h 1 8 bi i o n pounds imported.2 In the U.S., the annual sales growth in dollars of H assavocad os i n c reased 6 7% co mpared to 20 largely driven by higher prices resulting from the lighter supply i n Mexi co3 D esp ite highe r p ri ci ngh o u seh o d pe n et remained strong, and consumers continued to purchase ocad osfor t he i r h eat hy n u tri e nt de nse attri b u te . So u rci ng came cert ifi ed fo r t h e 2022 b rought excit i ng so u rci ngadvancements for our business. In July, avocados from Jalisco U S market a n d Mi ssi o n was on of the first importers of the region's supply. We've secured a bstant i a market sh are i n t h e regi o n an d are us i ngt he supplemental volume to support domestic demand. We continued ve rti ca i ntegrati o n i n Gu ate maa and Co o mb i a wit h the development of approximately 3,200 hectares of avocado rch ard s i n c reasi ng ou r year rou n ds u p py cove ragewith complementary growing seasons. We also maintained our osit i on ast h e #1 exporte r of avocad osfro m Pe ru 4 and had a record acceptance of Peruvian fruit into customer rograms I nternal B u s i ness Advancemen new hires to the organization to support our corporate strategy and st re ngt he n n 2022 we we co m e dtwost rat ou r o rganizat i on s ead e rsh i p O Chief Operating Officer Tim Bulow joined us in August, overseeing ou r o pe rat i o ns sa es and so u rci ng d e part m ents to maintain Mission's position as a competitive leader in the st ry We a so ap po i nte dC h ery H oefs as ou r Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to capitalize on evolvingo p po rt u n it i esi n th eavocad o an d mango catego and to drive profitable business growth. Ad dit i o nay weexec u ted wi d es information technology (IT) infrastructure and business cati o n advan ce m e nts to su p port t h ed eve o pi ng sca eof our operations. Although our business faced inevitable challenges du ri ng t h e i mp e me ntat i on stages we are now benefiting from many long-term advantages, including improved o pe rat i ng agi ity i n c reased i nfo rmat i o n accessi b i and a standardized approach to scalability. The enhanced cyber secu ri ty b roughtby ou r 1 00% co u d based i nfrast ru also supports our enterprise risk management. S u stai nabi l ity Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which h ghts ou r go ba We p u bi s he d ou r seco nd ann ua co m mit me nt to s ustai nab i ity Some achievements from FY 2021 include: T he ap p i cat i o nofs he fife extension technology to 34.8 million pounds of avocados to combat food waste T he red u ct i on of p ast i ci n 34% of the bags we packed and shipped globally A1 9%d ec reasei n t ras h sen to landfills and a 33% increase in recycling T he spo nso rs hi p of th e produce industry's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative with the International F res h P rod u ce Associ at i on We oo kforwa rd to s ha ri ngo u rprogress throughout 2022 in our next ESG report, planned for cat i o ni n t h e Sp ri ng of 20 23 Loo ki ngi nto 2023

T hi s year Mi ssi on P rodu ce wi be celebrating its 40th anniversary and its third year since our Initial u bi c Offe ri ng ( PO) Wh i e mi m p resse d by t h success and growth of the Company over the last 40 years, there s st i m o reto co m e! We ve ann o u n ce dexpans plans with the opening of a new distribution center in the UK, h e re we st rive to

capitalize on the significant opportunity to drive market growth. We also continue to increase exportsfro mPe ru Guatemala, Colombia, South Africa, and other regions to fill in supply gaps to meet growing global e man d W e re mai n co m mitted to innovation and look forward to our continued expansion in 2023.

Sincerely,

Steve Barnard