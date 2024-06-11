About This Report

Mission Produce, Inc. is proud to present its Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Sustainability Report which highlights our global commitment to a more sustainable world. Throughout the report, "Mission," "Mission Produce," "we," and "our" refer to Mission Produce, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

As a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, the impact of our global footprint is far-reaching. As such, we make it a priority to conduct our business responsibly. We strive to be transparent with our stakeholders on our approach to sustainability and tell Mission's company-wide sustainability story in this report. We explain our operating procedures, detail the activities of our projects and initiatives, and report on our use of resources.

In our inaugural report, which was published in April of 2021, we reported publicly on sustainability for the first time, providing benchmark data for us to reference in the coming years. We also determined our priority sustainability topics, which focus our sustainability efforts in the areas most relevant to our industry and most important to our stakeholders. Our FY 2023 SustainabilityReport provides updates across these topics and compares our FY 2023 metrics to those from previous years.

For further information or to give feedback on this report, please contact marketing@missionproduce.com.

Cautionary Note

This report contains information about our sustainability impact, goals, initiatives, activities, and commitments. Unless otherwise noted, the scope of this report includes activities from November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023, our 2023 fiscal year, and does not include information from our third-party partners. References to prior years refer to our corresponding fiscal years ending October 31.

We have aligned our priority topics with The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Our data has been calculated, analyzed, and presented in accordance with SASB and the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, the gold standard of emissions calculations. Our primary industry for reporting is Agricultural Products and we also report on select metrics from the Food Retailers & Distributors industry.

Actual results may differ from our stated goals or the results we expect. Evolving circumstances and expectations for sustainability, in general, or under specific focal areas, including changes in standards and the way progress or achievement is measured, may lead to the adjustment, or discontinuation, of any of the goals, initiatives, or commitments stated in this report.

This report does not include details on the company's financial performance. The terms "material" and "materiality" refer to sustainability matters and are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by, or construed in accordance with, securities or other laws and regulations. This report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our sustainability goals, initiatives, commitments, and activities, and our long-term strategy and future operations. These forward- looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement include impacts of factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We disclaim any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.