Finest for the Future
FY 2023 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT
©2024 Mission Produce, Inc. The MISSION & TOWER DESIGN® and MISSION PRODUCE™
are trademarks of Mission Produce, Inc. All rights reserved.
About This Report
Mission Produce, Inc. is proud to present its Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Sustainability Report which highlights our global commitment to a more sustainable world. Throughout the report, "Mission," "Mission Produce," "we," and "our" refer to Mission Produce, Inc., and its subsidiaries.
As a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, the impact of our global footprint is far-reaching. As such, we make it a priority to conduct our business responsibly. We strive to be transparent with our stakeholders on our approach to sustainability and tell Mission's company-wide sustainability story in this report. We explain our operating procedures, detail the activities of our projects and initiatives, and report on our use of resources.
In our inaugural report, which was published in April of 2021, we reported publicly on sustainability for the first time, providing benchmark data for us to reference in the coming years. We also determined our priority sustainability topics, which focus our sustainability efforts in the areas most relevant to our industry and most important to our stakeholders. Our FY 2023 SustainabilityReport provides updates across these topics and compares our FY 2023 metrics to those from previous years.
For further information or to give feedback on this report, please contact marketing@missionproduce.com.
Cautionary Note
This report contains information about our sustainability impact, goals, initiatives, activities, and commitments. Unless otherwise noted, the scope of this report includes activities from November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023, our 2023 fiscal year, and does not include information from our third-party partners. References to prior years refer to our corresponding fiscal years ending October 31.
We have aligned our priority topics with The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Our data has been calculated, analyzed, and presented in accordance with SASB and the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, the gold standard of emissions calculations. Our primary industry for reporting is Agricultural Products and we also report on select metrics from the Food Retailers & Distributors industry.
Actual results may differ from our stated goals or the results we expect. Evolving circumstances and expectations for sustainability, in general, or under specific focal areas, including changes in standards and the way progress or achievement is measured, may lead to the adjustment, or discontinuation, of any of the goals, initiatives, or commitments stated in this report.
This report does not include details on the company's financial performance. The terms "material" and "materiality" refer to sustainability matters and are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by, or construed in accordance with, securities or other laws and regulations. This report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our sustainability goals, initiatives, commitments, and activities, and our long-term strategy and future operations. These forward- looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement include impacts of factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We disclaim any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.
Table of Contents
People
4
Employee Education & Development
18
Workforce Demographics
4
Farmer Engagement & Support
18
Social Compliance
5
Product Quality
19
Community Investment
6
Food Safety
19
Product
8
Food Waste
19
Food Waste
8
Environmental Policy
20
Food Safety
8
Climate Risk Identification
20
Packaging
9
Environment Management System Certification
20
Planet
10
Precision Farming
21
Water Management
10
Biodiversity
22
Energy & Emissions
11
Data on Emissions and Waste
23
Environment
12
Governance Overview
23
Oversight & Governance
16
Code of Ethics & Conduct
23
Materiality Assessment
16
Board of Directors
23
Sustainability Framework
16
Board Diversity & Refreshment
24
Fair Labor
17
Crisis Management & Business Continuity
24
Human Rights
17
Data and Security
24
Health & Safety
18
SASB Index
24
Sustainability Commitment
For over 40 years, we have invested in sustainable practices to protect our land, preserve our resources, and support the health and safety of our people. Our sustainability strategy centers around three pillars - people, product, and planet, which guide the development and execution of the sustainability initiatives across our global network. We believe that by addressing the sustainability challenges of our industry, we can create a positive impact not only for our company but also for the communities and environments in which we operate.
SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK
People
Product
Planet
Our People
Food Waste
Water
Community Investment
Food Safety & Quality
Energy & Emissions
Packaging
Environment
People
The People pillar of our sustainability strategy focuses on our people and the communities within which we operate. We seek to provide the finest workplace for our people by being transparent in our business practices, demonstrating our credibility, and adhering to our standards of integrity.
Workforce Demographics
We report on the demographic data of our global workforce, year-over-year, as part of our commitment to transparency with our stakeholders.
Hispanic/
White/
African
Asian 2 or More
Undisclosed
Men
Women
Latino
Caucasian
American
Europe
63%
27%
5%
2%
1%
2%
63%
37%
U.S.,
Canada, &
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
69%
31%
Guatamala 100%
Mexico,
Peru &
Global
93%
5%
1%
<1% <1%
<1% 68%
32%
Executive Team
75% Men
25% Women
SMETA Social Compliance Audits
We are assessed against the SEDEX Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA), a global standard that measures a company's practices relating to fair labor, benefits and allowances, health and safety, human rights, training, discrimination, and more. In 2023, we completed this audit and certified 100% of our year-round operational packhouses located in California, Mexico, and Peru, 100% of our U.S. and Canadian distribution centers, and 100% of our owned avocado farms in Peru.
Community Investment
From our humble California beginnings to our global presence today, we are committed to the people and communities that surround Mission Produce. We have a unique opportunity to give back to communities around the world, and we believe these investments can create a lasting positive impact.
In 2023, Mission continued to invest in the communities in which we operate, making meaningful contributions to the development of community infrastructure and resources. Through our giving, Mission Produce contributed to causes supporting children, families, and agricultural education.
U.S.
- Mission hosted its 11th annual golf tournament fundraiser, raising $135k gross proceeds for The Mission Produce Foundation. In 2023, the foundation supported several local and national organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, the Make-A-Wish® Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, Casa Pacifica, and Interface Children & Family Services.
Mexico
- Mission provided financial and logistical support through its "TalentoMission" program for employees in Mexico to complete their primary and secondary education.
- Mission sponsored children from the "Vivan los Niños" Social Assistance Center to participate in Michoacán's "Judo Cup," a youth development program inaugurated by Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development (DIF).
Peru
- To support the community development of Virú, Chao and Olmos, Mission Produce provided various resources to improve public health, citizen security and city infrastructure.
- In partnership with Viva-Vive Valores, a non-governmental citizen education development program, Mission Produce trained the teachers of five local institutions on educational strategies and methodologies.
In partnership with the Virú Health Network,
Mission550Produce evaluated more than
Children
in the community for anemia, providing medical
and nutritional support to those in need.
80Over Employees
enrolled in Mission's secondary education program, CEBA Mission, a partnership with the Association for Sustainable Agriculture Development (ADAS) and local education center, CEBA Ramiro Ñique, to provide operating personnel the opportunity to earn their academic degrees.
Product
Within our Product pillar, we focus on food waste, food safety and quality, and packaging. Our R&D teams explore opportunities to implement technologies and programs that are environmentally, socially, and economically impactful throughout the supply chain.
Food Waste
As part of our efforts to reduce food waste operationally, our R&D teams evaluate non-destructive testing technology for use in our quality assurance process.
In 2023, our forward distribution center in the UK implemented a non-destructive smart device that could measure avocado firmness and quality without puncturing or bruising the fruit, as would occur using the standard industry method.
Our United Kingdom forward distribution center completed its first food safety certification process under the BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard, a globally recognized assessment of a business's food safety protocols and its commitment to providing a safe product. The facility received an AA rating, the highest rating issuable for an announced audit.
By replacing traditional technology with nondestructive testing, our UK team expects to reduce fruit destroyed during ripening checks and enhance product quality and reliability.
Food Safety
Food safety and quality is a priority in every aspect of growing, packing, and shipping avocados to market.
This year, we implemented a Food Safety scorecard across our U.S. and Canadian packing and distribution facilities to advance our measurement of risk and continue to drive food safety program performance. Performance indicators assessed include 3rd party audits, sanitation, microbiology results, training, and internal audit results. We use the results of the Food Safety scorecard to identify where to focus additional resources, such as training, site visits from our centralized food safety team, process amendments, and technology integration.
In 2023, our food safety practices were audited over 35 times across our global operations by certifying bodies, customers, and regulatory agencies, all of which received passing results.
Packaging
As plastic pollution becomes a growing concern for our planet, the implementation of sustainable packaging is increasingly important. A focus on material reduction and a search for sustainable alternatives not only protects our planet's resources but can lead to improved customer loyalty and reputation.
In 2020, we set a goal to implement a reduced plastic bag in 50% of the bags we pack and ship globally by fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2023, we modified our methodology for calculating progress on our goal as we believe the new method of calculation is more accurate based on data available to the Company and captures the amount of reduced plastic utilized in the various bagging configurations that the Company produces for customers. Therefore, instead of calculating progress based on the number of bags we pack and ship globally, we are now calculating based on the quantity of plastic film purchased by the Company for use in production. Under the new methodology, our goal is to purchase at least 50% or more reduced plastic film for our bagging configurations by 2025.
Under our revised method of calculation, 52.81% of the plastic film we purchased in 2023 for use in production utilized reduced plastic film. Re-calculating prior year reported data for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 based on the new methodology, 28.52% and 39.94% of the plastic film we purchased in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, respectively, for use in production utilized reduced plastic film.
Annual % Reduced Plastic Film Purchased for Product Packaging
Planet
Within our Planet pillar, we focus on water management, energy and emissions, and the environmental impact of our global footprint. We track our emissions in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, which supplies the world's most widely used greenhouse gas accounting standards, as well as report on our energy use year-over-year. In addition, our precision agriculture methods are adapted to satisfy the environmental needs of each region, so we can grow healthier trees with lower inputs while preserving the natural resources of our growing regions.
Water Management
Water management is a significant component of our approach to sustainable crop production. By using water resources effectively and efficiently, we can prevent water waste and help conserve water for future generations. We track and report total water usage in the SASB index of this report.
Guatemala Farms
In 2023, we continued to expand our farming footprint in Guatemala. From May through September, 100% of our crops are irrigated by rainwater. For the remaining months of the year, we use our precision farming practices that include drip irrigation, weather stations, moisture monitoring, and automated fertigation systems to allow for more efficient water usage.
United Kingdom FDC Water Conservation
Our United Kingdom forward distribution center (FDC) utilizes a rainwater harvesting system, which collects and stores rainwater rather than allowing it to run off. In 2023, approximately 7,700 liters were collected to be utilized for toilet waste flushing.
