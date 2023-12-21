Mission Produce, Inc.
AVO
US60510V1089
Fishing & Farming
|1st Jan Change
|9.57 USD
|+3.57%
|-0.83%
|-17.64%
|12:44am
Stocks to Watch : Nike, AAR, Mission Produce
|DJ
|Dec. 21
Transcript : Mission Produce, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 21, 2023
|CI
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mission Produce Fiscal Fourth Q...
More about the company
Mission Produce, Inc. is engaged in the farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados to food retailers, distributors and produce wholesalers. It operates through three segments: Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries. Its Marketing and Distribution segment sources fruit from growers and then distributes the fruit through its global distribution network. Its International Farming segment owns and operates orchards from which all fruit produced is sold to its Marketing and Distribution segment. Its farming activities range from cultivating early-stage plantings to harvesting from mature trees. Its Blueberries segment is a farming operation that cultivates blueberry plants in Peru. It provides value-added services including ripening, bagging, custom packaging, logistical management, and quality assurance. The Company also provides its customers with merchandising and promotional support, insights on market trends and hands-on training.
2024-03-06 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-17.64%
|654 M $
|+13.64%
|978 M $
|+3.08%
|896 M $
|+200.50%
|789 M $
|-3.25%
|416 M $
|-7.88%
|381 M $
|-15.66%
|376 M $
|-24.63%
|285 M $
|-4.04%
|277 M $
|-8.04%
|257 M $
