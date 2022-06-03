Mission Ready : Executive Compensation 06/03/2022 | 02:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street T: +1 877.479.7778 Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6 E: Info@MRSCorp.com W: www.MRSCorp.com TSXV: MRS | OTCQX: MSNVF | FSE: 2R4 STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (for the year ended December 31, 2021) For the purposes of this Statement of Executive Compensation, a Named Executive Officer ("NEO") of the Company means each of the following individuals: a CEO of the Company, or an individual who acted in a similar capacity during the year ended December 31, 2021, regardless of the amount of compensation; a CFO of the Company, or an individual who acted in a similar capacity during the year ended December 31, 2021, regardless of the amount of compensation; each of the three most highly compensated executive officers, or the three most highly compensated individuals acting in a similar capacity, other than the CEO and CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was, individually, more than $150,000, as determined in accordance with subsection 1.3(6) of Form 51-102F6, for that financial year; and each individual who would be an NEO under paragraph (c) above but for the fact that the individual was neither an executive officer of the Company, nor acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company had three NEOs: Buck L. Marshall, the President and CEO, Terrace L. Nixon, the Chief Compliance Officer, and Dong H. Shim, the CFO and Corporate Secretary. The total compensation awarded, paid to or earned by the NEOs from the Company for the three most recently completed years of the Company is set out below in the Summary Compensation Table. COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company defers compensation research and guiding principles to its Compensation Committee. In setting compensation, the Compensation Committee is guided by the nature of the Company's business, the Company's size and stage of development, current industry practices and the resources available to provide compensation. The Committee will from time to time seek out the compensation policies of other comparable companies to ensure that the Company is able to attract and retain its directors and officers. Currently, it is the Company's policy to compensate its directors and NEOs with fees and equity options in order to align the interest of its Board members and NEOs with those of the Company's shareholders. The Company does not generate operating cash flows and relies on equity financings to fund its exploration and corporate activities. Therefore, as the Company seeks to attract, retain and motivate highly skilled and experienced executive officers, it must at the same time consider current market and industry circumstances and the Company's liquidity and ability to raise further capital. Composition of the Compensation Committee The Company previously had a formal Compensation Committee, which was dissolved on October 1, 2020 and, as at the date of this document, does not have a formal Compensation Committee. The Company's Board informally discusses and approves the compensation to the NEOs, ensuring that total compensation paid to all NEOs is fair and reasonable and is consistent with the Company's compensation philosophy. - 2 - The Company does not generate operating cash flows and relies on equity financings to fund its exploration and corporate activities. Therefore, as the Company seeks to attract, retain and motivate highly skilled and experienced executive officers, it must at the same time consider current market and industry circumstances and the Company's liquidity and ability to raise further capital. Executive Compensation Philosophy and Objectives The Company's principal goal is to create value for its shareholders. The Company's compensation philosophy reflects this goal, and is based on the following fundamental principles: Compensation programs align with shareholder interests - the Company aligns the goals of executives with maximizing long term shareholder value; Performance sensitive - compensation for executive officers should be linked to operating and market performance of the Company and fluctuate with the performance; and Offer market competitive compensation to attract and retain talent - the compensation program should provide market competitive pay in terms of value and structure in order to retain existing employees who are performing according to their objectives and to attract new individuals of the highest calibre. The Company does not have a formal compensation program with set benchmarks; however, the Company does have an informal program designed to encourage, compensate and reward employees on the basis of individual and corporate performance, both in the short and the long term, and to align the interests of executive officers with the interest of the Company's shareholders. This alignment of interests is achieved by making long term equity-based incentives through the granting of stock options, a significant component of executive compensation (on the assumption that the performance of the Company's common share price over the long term is an important indicator of long-term performance). The objectives of the compensation program in compensating the NEOs are derived from the above-mentioned compensation philosophy and are as follows: to attract, motivate and retain highly skilled and experienced executive officers; to align the interests of executive officers with shareholders' interests and with the execution of the Company business strategy; and, to tie compensation directly to measurements and rewards based on achieving and exceeding performance expectations. Competitive Compensation The Company is dependent on individuals with specialized skills and knowledge related to the exploration for and development of mineral prospects, corporate finance and management. Therefore, the Company seeks to attract, retain and motivate highly skilled and experienced executive officers by providing competitive compensation. The Board reviews data related to compensation levels and programs of various companies that are similar in size to the Company and operate within the mining exploration and development industry. The Board also relies on the experience of its members as officers and/or directors at other companies in similar lines of business as the Company in assessing compensation levels. These other companies are identified below under the heading "Statement of Corporate Governance Practices". The purpose of this process is to: understand the competitiveness of current pay levels for each executive position relative to companies with similar revenues and business characteristics;

identify and understand any gaps that may exist between actual compensation levels and market compensation levels; and

establish a basis for developing salary adjustments and short-term and long-term incentive awards. Elements of Executive Compensation A combination of fixed and variable compensation is used to motivate executives to achieve overall corporate goals. For the financial year ended December 31, 2021, the three basic components of executive officer compensation were: base salary;

annual incentives (cash bonus); and - 3 - option-based awards (long term compensation). Base salary comprises the portion of executive compensation that is fixed, whereas annual incentives and option based compensation represent compensation that is "at risk" and thus may or may not be paid to the respective executive officer depending on: (i) whether the executive officer is able to meet or exceed his or her applicable performance expectations; market performance of the Company's common shares; and, (iii) the Company's liquidity and ability to raise further capital in the prevailing economic environment. No specific formulae have been developed to assign a specific weighting to each of these components. Instead, the Board reviews each element of compensation for market competitiveness, and it may weigh a particular element more heavily based on the NEO's role and responsibilities within the Company. The focus is on remaining competitive in the market with respect to 'total compensation' as opposed to within any one component of executive compensation. The Board reviews and approves on an annual basis the cash compensation, performance and overall compensation package of each NEO, with appropriate abstentions for conflict, if applicable. Base Salary The Board of directors approve the salary ranges for the NEOs. Base salaries are set with the goal of being competitive with corporations of a comparable size and at the same stage of development, thereby enabling the Company to compete for and retain executives critical to the Company's long-term success. In determining the base salary of an executive officer, the Board places equal weight on the following criteria: the particular responsibilities related to the position;

salaries paid by comparable businesses;

the experience level of the executive officer; and

his or her overall performance or expected performance (in the case of a newly hired executive officer). The Board makes an assessment of these criteria, and using this information together with budgetary guidelines and other internally generated planning and forecasting tools, performs an annual assessment of the compensation of all executive officer and employee compensation levels. To date, comparative data for the Company's peer group has been accumulated internally, without the use of any external independent consultants or compensation specialists. For employees of the Company, management is responsible for preparing an individual evaluation process for each employee and then conducting reviews on an annual basis. The evaluation framework is objective where a number of factors are judged for each employee. Annual incentives (Cash Bonus) Executive officers are eligible for an annual discretionary bonus, payable in cash. The Board approves such annual incentives and assesses each active NEO's performance and his or her respective contribution to the Company's success, and after taking into account the financial and operating performance of the Company, makes a decision. In the financial year ended December 31, 2021, the Board paid no bonus to any of the NEOs or other employees in light of the prevailing economic conditions and the Company's desire to preserve capital. Option based awards (Long-Term Compensation) The Company believes that it is important to award incentive stock options as part of an overall compensation package. Encouraging its executive officers and employees to become shareholders of the Company is the best way to align their interests with those of the Company's shareholders. Equity participation is accomplished through the Company's stock option plan ("Stock Option Plan"), which is designed to give each option holder an interest in preserving and maximizing shareholder value in the longer term, to enable the Company to attract and retain individuals with experience and ability, and to reward individuals for current performance and expected future performance. - 4 - The Company considers stock option grants when reviewing executive officer compensation packages as a whole. Stock options granted to NEOs during the most recently completed financial year, are disclosed below under the heading, "Executive Compensation - Summary Compensation Table". Option-Based Awards The Company's Stock Option Plan provides for the grant of stock options to directors, executive officers and key employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Company and its shareholders through the motivation, attraction and retention of these individuals. It is generally recognized that stock option plans aid in attracting, retaining and encouraging these individuals due to the opportunity offered to them to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company. The Company determines the ranges of stock option grants for each level of executive officer, the key employees to whom it recommends that grants be made, and the terms and conditions of the options forming part of such grants, and makes recommendations to the Board accordingly. Individual grants are determined by an assessment of an individual's current and expected future performance, level of responsibilities and the importance of the position and contribution to the Company. The existing number and terms of the outstanding options are taken into account when granting new options. The exercise price, the term, and vesting provisions, if any, will be determined by the directors of the Company, subject to the applicable policies of the Exchange. Summary Compensation Table During the year-ended December 31, 2021, the most recently completed financial year of the Company, the Company had the following NEOs, whose names and positions held within the Company are set out in the summary compensation table below. The compensation for the NEOs for the Company's three most recently completed financial years is as set out below: Non-equity incentive plan compensation ($) Share- Option- Annual Long-term All other Total based based incentive incentive Pension compen- compensa- Name and principal Salary awards awards plans plans value sation tion position Year(1) ($)(2) ($) ($)(3) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($)(2) Bucky L. Marshall (4) 2021 345,966 N/A 488,079 N/A N/A N/A N/A 834,045 President and CEO 2020 88,308 N/A 54,940 N/A N/A N/A N/A 143,248 2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dong H. Shim(5) 2021 60,000 N/A 301,705 N/A N/A N/A N/A 361,705 CFO and Secretary 2020 60,000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 75,000 2019 60,000 N/A 25,296 N/A N/A N/A N/A 60,000 Terrace Nixon(6) 2021 306,187 N/A 362,046 N/A N/A N/A N/A 668,233 Chief Compliance Officer 2020 347,246 N/A 282,929 N/A N/A N/A N/A 630,175 2019 251,503 N/A 370,659 N/A N/A N/A N/A 622,162 Financial years ended December 31. All amounts shown were paid in Canadian currency, the reporting currency of the Company. Figures represent the grant date fair value of the options. For each financial year end, the Company used the Black Scholes option pricing model for calculating such fair value, as such model is commonly used by junior public companies. For the financial year ended December 31, 2021, assumptions used for such calculations include a risk-free interest rate of 0.95% - 1.28%, annualized volatility of 133% - 137% and a dividend rate of 0%. Mr. Marshall has served as President and CEO of the Company since October 1, 2020. Mr. Shim has served as CFO and Secretary of the Company since June 1, 2017. Mr. Nixon has served as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Company since July 1, 2018. Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards Long term incentive plan awards ("LTIP") means "a plan providing compensation intended to motivate performance over a period greater than one financial year". LTIP awards do not include option or SAR plans or plans for compensation through shares or units that are subject to restrictions on resale. No LTIP awards were made to the NEOs during the most recently completed financial year. - 5 - Outstanding Option-based Awards Stock Options The Company has a formal Stock Option Plan, previously approved by the shareholders of the Company. The Company does not have any outstanding share-based awards. During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 the following stock options were outstanding to the NEOs: Number of Value of Securities Option Unexercised Underlying Exercise Price Option Expiration in-the-money Name and Principal Position Unexercised Options ($) Date Options($)(1) Bucky L. Marshall 100,000 0.15 December 14, 2025 12,000 President and CEO 1,000,000 0.20 October 9, 2025 17,000 600,000 0.70 March 18, 2026 Nil 600,000 0.25 October 20, 2026 12,000 Dong H. Shim 100,000 0.25 May 1, 2023 2,000 CFO and Secretary 100,000 0.25 September 25, 2027 2,000 500,000 0.70 March 18, 2026 Nil 500,000 0.25 October 20, 2026 10,000 Terrace Nixon 275,000 0.25 September 2, 2024 5,500 Chief Compliance Officer 1,800,000 0.25 September 25, 2027 36,000 2,000,000 0.24 September 24, 2029 60,000 100,000 0.15 December 14, 2025 12,000 600,000 0.70 March 18, 2026 Nil 600,000 0.205 October 20, 2026 39,000 This amount is based on the difference between the market value of the securities underlying the options on December 30, 2021, which was $0.27, being the last trading day of the Company's shares for the financial year and the exercise price of any outstanding options. Aggregated Options - Value Vested or Earned during the Most Recently Completed Financial Year The following table sets forth details of the value of option-based awards that vested or were earned during the most recently completed financial year ended December 31, 2021: Non-equity incentive Option-based awards- Share-based awards - plan compensation - Value vested during Value vested during Value earned during the year the year the year Name ($) ($) ($) Bucky L. Marshall 94,000 N/A N/A President and CEO Dong H. Shim 14,000 N/A N/A CFO and Secretary Terrace Nixon 152,500 N/A N/A Chief Compliance Officer Pension Plans The Company does not provide retirement benefits for directors or executive officers. Termination of Employment, Changes in Responsibility and Employment Contracts There are no employment contracts between the Company and the NEOs, except as referred to under the heading "Management Contracts" below. The Company has no plans or arrangements in respect to compensation to its executive officers which would result from the resignation, retirement or any other termination of the executive officers' employment with the Company or from a change of control of the Company or a change in the executive officers' responsibilities following a change in control, where in respect of an executive officer the value of such compensation exceeds $100,000. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Mission Ready Solutions Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 18:11:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. 02:12p MISSION READY : Executive Compensation PU 06/02 TRANSCRIPT : Mission Ready Solutions Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022 CI 05/31 Mission Ready Services Reports Q1 Results MT 05/31 Mission Ready Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results AQ 05/30 Mission Ready Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March.. CI 05/25 Mission Ready Supports Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine, Sources IFAKs for Support Hosp.. AQ 05/03 Mission Ready Highlights 2021 Financial Results AQ 05/02 Mission Ready Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December .. CI 04/18 MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.(TSXV : MRS) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index CI 03/22 Unifire, Inc. and NuGen M.D. enter into Master Distribution and Marketing Agreement for.. AQ