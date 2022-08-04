Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Mission Ready Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRS   CA60511F1027

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.

(MRS)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:02 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.1650 CAD    0.00%
01:08pMISSION READY : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - NOMRD
PU
07/21Mission Ready Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07/05Mission Ready Welcomes New Leadership to Unifire
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mission Ready : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - NOMRD

08/04/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

T:

+1 877.479.7778

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6

E:

Info@MRSCorp.com

W:

www.MRSCorp.com

TSXV: MRS | OTCQX: MSNVF | FSE: 2R4

August 4, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

RE:

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (the "Issuer") - Notice of Meeting & Record Date

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type:

Annual General and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting:

August 29, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable):

August 29, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

August 29, 2022

Meeting Date:

October 4, 2022

Meeting Location (if available):

Vancouver - Virtual

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON CLASS

60511F102

CA60511F1027

Sincerely,

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.

Terrace Nixon

Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.
01:08pMISSION READY : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - NOMRD
PU
07/21Mission Ready Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07/05Mission Ready Welcomes New Leadership to Unifire
AQ
06/03MISSION READY : Executive Compensation
PU
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Mission Ready Solutions Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
05/31Mission Ready Services Reports Q1 Results
MT
05/31Mission Ready Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/30Mission Ready Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/25Mission Ready Supports Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine, Sources IFAKs for Support Hosp..
AQ
05/03Mission Ready Highlights 2021 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net income 2022 1,41 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,5 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Mission Ready Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,17 CAD
Average target price 0,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Buck L. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James A. Marks Chairman
Terry Nixon Chief Compliance Officer & Director
Paul E. Litchfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC.-38.89%26
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.94%139 139
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION20.79%113 830
THE BOEING COMPANY-18.90%98 953
AIRBUS SE-7.35%83 099
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.46%74 532