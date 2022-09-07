Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mister Car Wash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCW   US60646V1052

MISTER CAR WASH, INC.

(MCW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-09-06 pm EDT
10.21 USD   +1.39%
09:16aMister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
08/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/12BMO Capital Adjusts Mister Car Wash Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

09/07/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 am Central Time.

The audio portion of the event will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.mistercarwash.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the event.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness, and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit mistercarwash.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MISTER CAR WASH, INC.
09:16aMister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontier..
BU
08/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/12BMO Capital Adjusts Mister Car Wash Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
08/12Piper Sandler Adjusts Mister Car Wash Price Target to $11 From $13, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
08/12Morgan Stanley Downgrades Mister Car Wash to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price..
MT
08/12UBS Adjusts Mister Car Wash Price Target to $12 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/12MISTER CAR WASH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/12MISTER CAR WASH : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K/A
PU
08/11MISTER CAR WASH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11MISTER CAR WASH : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MISTER CAR WASH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 873 M - -
Net income 2022 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 107 M 3 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 750
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MISTER CAR WASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mister Car Wash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISTER CAR WASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,21 $
Average target price 14,78 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Lai Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jedidiah Gold Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mayra Chimienti Chief Operating Officer
John G. Danhakl Director
Jonathan Adam Seiffer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-43.93%3 107
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-12.72%9 770
FRONTDOOR, INC.-37.16%1 877
DUSKIN CO., LTD.0.00%972
ROVER GROUP, INC.-62.46%669
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-68.13%362