Mister Car Wash Opens Third Location in Brooklyn Park, MN

National Brand expands presence in northwest Minneapolis

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, announced the opening of its newest location at 5906 96th Ln. North in Brooklyn Park, MN.

The Zane location will host a grand opening celebration June 24-26 featuring free Platinum Express washes, valued at $20. As part of the Platinum package, customers will experience all of Mister’s signature products including the waterfall HotShine® Carnauba wax, Repel Shield, and Platinum Seal.

“Mister has called Brooklyn Park home for more than 21 years, and we are excited to finally add a third location for this community of devoted Unlimited Wash Club members,” said James Throckmorton, Vice President of Real Estate for Mister Car Wash. “By joining the new retail development in the area, we will provide a convenient location, great wash, and high-quality service for those commuting north of Highway 610.”

This location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems. A point of pride is the sophisticated water filtration and reclamation systems which provide a sustainable and water responsible car wash. Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on site. Unlimited Wash Club® members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated “member only” lanes.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the Zane location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/zane/.

Including this location, the company operates 407 locations across 21 states, as of June 16, 2022.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005377/en/