    MCW   US60646V1052

MISTER CAR WASH, INC.

(MCW)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:04:36 pm EDT
11.75 USD   +3.16%
Mister Teams up With Global Water Education Leader

05/18/2022 | 08:14am EDT
New partnership to advance water education, stewardship solutions

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) announced a partnership with the Project WET Foundation, a global non-profit water education organization. Together, the pair aims to advance and amplify water education, resources, and action steps for the global water-consuming community.

“We take water conservation seriously,” said John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. “We’re committed to responsible stewardship of this natural resource and are continually enterprising ways to reduce and recycle fresh water. As we engage in this conversation our hope is to bring awareness to the need for everyone to play a part in water use and disposal.”

A new online platform will launch next week where readers can explore water resources in their area and begin to understand the unique threats and challenges their region is facing. Later this year, Mister will share a look behind the water systems used by the company and provide water stewardship resources and actions.

"We are proud to partner with Mister in this water education initiative,” said Morgan Close, Vice President of Projects and Programs at Project WET. “By mobilizing the Mister community and beyond, we can reach and empower our communities to conserve and protect the water sources where they live. This is how real change happens, by companies and individuals stepping up to commit to do things right.”

As Mister prioritizes responsible water use, it is looking beyond the four walls of the car wash to invest in the greater communities in which it operates.

“Our people live and work in these communities too, and we rely on the same water infrastructure used by our business,” said Lauren Evans, Marketing Specialist for Community Relations at Mister. “Our hope is that education will be the first step to engaging our customers in lifelong responsible water practices.”

Project WET has worked with international corporations such as Walmart, Levi Strauss & Co., Ecolab and Nestlé Waters to educate communities about the importance of water stewardship. To read more about Project WET, visit their website projectwet.org.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness, and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit mistercarwash.com.

About Project WET

Project WET’s (Water Education Today) mission is to advance water education to understand global challenges and inspire local solutions. They achieve this goal by publishing water resource education materials, providing educator training workshops, implementing customized projects, and building a worldwide network of water educators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 888 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 552 M 3 552 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 750
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,75 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Lai Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jedidiah Gold Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mayra Chimienti Chief Operating Officer
John G. Danhakl Director
Jonathan Adam Seiffer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-35.48%3 552
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-4.38%10 775
FRONTDOOR, INC.-25.89%2 234
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-1.92%1 053
ROVER GROUP, INC.-50.36%881
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-52.88%535