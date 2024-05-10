Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
04:29:47 2024-05-10 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2.795
EUR
-0.53%
0.00%
-9.98%
DD: Mister Spex SE: Nicola Brandolese, buy
May 10, 2024 at 03:55 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.05.2024 / 09:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Nicola Last name(s):
Brandolese 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE000A3CSAE2
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 2.88 EUR
2588 EUR 2.88 EUR
47412 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 2.8800 EUR
50000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.misterspex.de
End of News
EQS News Service
91403 10.05.2024 CET/CEST
Mister Spex SE, formerly Mister Spex AG, is a Germany-based omnichannel optician offering glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. The Company's online shop and stores offers more than 10,000 models of glasses and sunglasses from over 100 brands, alongside established brands and selected designer brands like Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Tom Ford, as well as other brands and influencer collaborations including Vasuma, EOE, L.G.R and Akila. Integration of online and offline offers customers the freedom to decide for themselves when, where, and how they shop. It offers 2D/3D (2 dimensional/3 dimensional ) virtual try-ons, an online eye exam and intelligent filter functions. It operates shops in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland serving over five million customers in Europe.
Last Close Price
2.81
EUR
Average target price
6.86
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+144.13% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
