The leading digitally

native omnichannel optical

brand in Europe

Investor Meeting Presentation

November 2023

1

Looking ahead

Agenda for today

  1. Company
  2. Q3 2023 Results

2

1 Company

3

Our purpose

We empower and inspire people to wear glasses with joy and confidence

4

Mister Spex at a glance

Karmsund

The #1 online-driven omnichannel optical 10

68

(warehouse)

brand in Europe

Countries

Stores

Stockholm

>6.6m

72%

(regional office,

€210m

8%

warehouse)

Customers

Awareness(1)

Berlin, HQ

Aided Brand

Revenue 2022

YoY revenue growth

48%

-60bp

Gross margin 2022

YoY growth

- €8.2m

€128m

AEBITDA 2022

Cash and cash equivalents 2022

  1. Q4 2020 Germany; online shoppers 18-59 years old
    5

Revenue by segment

Revenue by category

m€

Miscellaneous services

International

2%

Contact lenses (CL)

57

Prescription glasses (PG)

31%

39%

153

Germany

28%

Sunglasses (SG)

The eyewear market is large and hasn't changed in the last 100 years

Sizable global eyewear market(1) ... that is further propelled by structural tailwinds

€105bn

Global eyewear

market

+4%

CAGR ('20-'25E)

1 Consumers are more willing to shop online, but the possibilities are limited…

Online penetration by industry in Europe

(%)(2)

2017 2020

2 … at the same time European population is gradually ageing

  • European population by age group(3)

3 … and doesn't see eyewear as only a medical device…

Fashion and luxury eyewear

Frame market growth CAGR (2015-19)(3)

€32bn

European eyewear

market

+2%

CAGR ('20-'25E)

Thereof:

€6bn

73%

German

9%

4%

15%

10%

+11pp 65%

46%

10%

2%

eyewear market

14%

+2%

CAGR ('20-'25E)

13%

Eyewear

Fashion

20002040E

Eyewear Market

Luxury eyewear

(Germany)

(Germany)

(1)

Source: 2020 market sizes per Euromonitor (2021); Graph not to scale

(3)

World Bank, database population estimates and projections (2020) - includes European Union, Switzerland and UK

(2)

Source: Euromonitor (2021), Statista (2020)

(4)

Based on net frames revenue, with Luxury eyewear defined as gross frame prices above €300, Germany only

6

We have a unique positioning in a fragmented eyewear market

Positioning in the eyewear market

German eyewear market is highly fragmented

Fashion

Sub-scale with

Digitally native

limited growth

omnichannel

Offline-driven omnichannel

player

Independe

Drive to store concepts

nt

opticians &

regional

chains

Incumbents with limited growth &

high cannibalization of existing

business

Digitalization

Stores and

optical outlets

Germany, 20211

Top 10 22%

11,280 Outlets

78%

Others

350 outlets closed in the last 3 years

Brick and

mortar sales

Germany, 20211

Others 50%

~€6 bn

50%

Top 10

Revenue

In 2020, online/omnichannel revenues in Germany was €445m or 7% of the total

(1) Source: ZVA Branchereport Augernoptik: Märkte, Consumer und Trends 2021|2022

7

As the consumer becomes more digitally savvy, the ease and experience will play a key role

1

Our core customers are digital natives. They

2

We expand our addressable market by providing an omnichannel experience and providing industry

value ease of the shopping experience and

leading expertise and product knowledge

the latest fashion look that they can achieve

~23%

~30%

~47%

of eyewear buyers

of eyewear buyers

of eyewear buyers

2

1

20

25

30

35

40

45

50

55

60

65

70

75

80

85

90

95

~70%

Mister Spex customer(1)

Prescription required

Total population

of our customers

Already won

Well positioned with significant upside potential

Source: Company information, Statistisches Bundesamt (2020), Allensbach & ZVA (2019)

  1. All customers that bought prescription products or eye exam vouchers
    8

Therefore, our omnichannel model focuses on delivering on a brand promise of…

INTUITIVE EXPERIENCE

EASE

Perfect frame for every face and perfect lens for every eye

STYLE COMPETENCE

OPTICIAN EXPERTISE

We aim to deliver proof at every customer touchpoint

9

Delivering a superior customer value proposition

Brand promise

Strong value proposition

INTUITIVE EXPERIENCE

EASE

FY2022

~38% of returning customers are using

recommendation tool

+18% online eye exams and >55% of customers are

adding lens options

+38% in Boutique sales (19%oS)

Perfect frame for every face and perfect lens for every eye

170 Brands and +11 new brands in 2022

17 collaborations in 2022

STYLE COMPETENCE

OPTICIAN EXPERTISE

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mister Spex SE published this content on 09 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2023 08:21:53 UTC.