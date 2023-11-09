The leading digitally
native omnichannel optical
brand in Europe
Investor Meeting Presentation
November 2023
1
Looking ahead
Agenda for today
- Company
- Q3 2023 Results
2
1 Company
3
Our purpose
We empower and inspire people to wear glasses with joy and confidence
4
Mister Spex at a glance
Karmsund
The #1 online-driven omnichannel optical 10
68
(warehouse)
brand in Europe
Countries
Stores
Stockholm
>6.6m
72%
(regional office,
€210m
8%
warehouse)
Customers
Awareness(1)
Berlin, HQ
Aided Brand
Revenue 2022
YoY revenue growth
48%
-60bp
Gross margin 2022
YoY growth
- €8.2m
€128m
AEBITDA 2022
Cash and cash equivalents 2022
- Q4 2020 Germany; online shoppers 18-59 years old
5
Revenue by segment
Revenue by category
m€
Miscellaneous services
International
2%
Contact lenses (CL)
57
Prescription glasses (PG)
31%
39%
153
Germany
28%
Sunglasses (SG)
The eyewear market is large and hasn't changed in the last 100 years
Sizable global eyewear market(1) ... that is further propelled by structural tailwinds
€105bn
Global eyewear
market
+4%
CAGR ('20-'25E)
1 Consumers are more willing to shop online, but the possibilities are limited…
Online penetration by industry in Europe
(%)(2)
2017 2020
2 … at the same time European population is gradually ageing
- European population by age group(3)
3 … and doesn't see eyewear as only a medical device…
Fashion and luxury eyewear
Frame market growth CAGR (2015-19)(3)
€32bn
European eyewear
market
+2%
CAGR ('20-'25E)
Thereof:
€6bn
73%
German
9%
4%
15%
10%
+11pp 65%
46%
10%
2%
eyewear market
14%
+2%
CAGR ('20-'25E)
13%
Eyewear
Fashion
20002040E
Eyewear Market
Luxury eyewear
(Germany)
(Germany)
(1)
Source: 2020 market sizes per Euromonitor (2021); Graph not to scale
(3)
World Bank, database population estimates and projections (2020) - includes European Union, Switzerland and UK
(2)
Source: Euromonitor (2021), Statista (2020)
(4)
Based on net frames revenue, with Luxury eyewear defined as gross frame prices above €300, Germany only
6
We have a unique positioning in a fragmented eyewear market
Positioning in the eyewear market
German eyewear market is highly fragmented
Fashion
Sub-scale with
Digitally native
limited growth
omnichannel
Offline-driven omnichannel
player
Independe
Drive to store concepts
nt
opticians &
regional
chains
Incumbents with limited growth &
high cannibalization of existing
business
Digitalization
Stores and
optical outlets
Germany, 20211
Top 10 22%
11,280 Outlets
78%
Others
350 outlets closed in the last 3 years
Brick and
mortar sales
Germany, 20211
Others 50%
~€6 bn
50%
Top 10
Revenue
In 2020, online/omnichannel revenues in Germany was €445m or 7% of the total
(1) Source: ZVA Branchereport Augernoptik: Märkte, Consumer und Trends 2021|2022
7
As the consumer becomes more digitally savvy, the ease and experience will play a key role
1
Our core customers are digital natives. They
2
We expand our addressable market by providing an omnichannel experience and providing industry
value ease of the shopping experience and
leading expertise and product knowledge
the latest fashion look that they can achieve
~23%
~30%
~47%
of eyewear buyers
of eyewear buyers
of eyewear buyers
2
1
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
~70%
Mister Spex customer(1)
Prescription required
Total population
of our customers
Already won
Well positioned with significant upside potential
Source: Company information, Statistisches Bundesamt (2020), Allensbach & ZVA (2019)
-
All customers that bought prescription products or eye exam vouchers
8
Therefore, our omnichannel model focuses on delivering on a brand promise of…
INTUITIVE EXPERIENCE
EASE
Perfect frame for every face and perfect lens for every eye
STYLE COMPETENCE
OPTICIAN EXPERTISE
We aim to deliver proof at every customer touchpoint
9
Delivering a superior customer value proposition
Brand promise
Strong value proposition
INTUITIVE EXPERIENCE
EASE
FY2022
~38% of returning customers are using
recommendation tool
+18% online eye exams and >55% of customers are
adding lens options
+38% in Boutique sales (19%oS)
Perfect frame for every face and perfect lens for every eye
170 Brands and +11 new brands in 2022
17 collaborations in 2022
STYLE COMPETENCE
OPTICIAN EXPERTISE
10
