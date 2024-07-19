EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mister Spex SE Appoints Francesco Liut as New Chief Commercial Officer



19.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Mister Spex SE is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco Liut as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Effective August 1, 2024, Francesco Liut will be responsible for both the online and retail businesses, overseeing Marketing, Category Management, Product, and Data. Since joining Mister Spex on June 1, 2024, Francesco has already successfully contributed his expertise in marketing, online business, and supply chain.

The appointment of Francesco Liut as CCO marks another strategic step in the realignment of Mister Spex. On July 16, 2024, it was announced that Stephan Schulz-Gohritz would assume interim overall responsibility following the departure of founder and CEO Dirk Graber on July 31, 2024.

Francesco Liut brings an impressive track record and extensive experience from his role as Group Marketing Director at Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear manufacturer. At Luxottica, he led the marketing functions for brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Vogue Eyewear. In his previous roles, Francesco served as E-commerce Director and Supply Chain Director for Sunglass Hut within the EssilorLuxottica Group. In these positions, he was responsible for the P&L of the e-commerce business, drove the growth and restructuring of the global platform, and optimized the global supply chain. Additionally, Francesco gained valuable experience as a consultant at Bain & Company, where he led projects in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and market development.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Mister Spex and to actively shape the future of the company together with my team," said Francesco Liut. "I am confident that through innovative approaches and a strong focus on a seamless customer journey across our online and retail businesses, we can further strengthen our market position."

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Board Member and CFO of Mister Spex SE, emphasized: "We are delighted to welcome Francesco Liut to our leadership team. With over 15 years of industry experience, Francesco has proven his ability to drive growth in brand strategy, communication, and omnichannel execution. His passion for creating unique customer experiences, combined with his expertise in digital strategies and process optimization, makes him a valuable addition to the leadership team at Mister Spex. His extensive experience and achievements in the industry will help us strengthen our market position and provide our customers with a first-class shopping experience."

Tobias Krauss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Mister Spex, added: "With Francesco Liut, we gain an outstanding industry expert who excels in understanding both online and retail businesses. We are confident that his extensive experience and accomplishments in the industry will be instrumental in driving Mister Spex forward on its growth trajectory."

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 5 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the company’s evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers – offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.

Corporate Communications:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communications I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com