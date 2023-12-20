Mister Spex SE: Co-CEO Dr. Mirko Caspar steps down at 31st December 2023
December 20, 2023 at 01:06 pm EST
Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Mister Spex SE: Co-CEO Dr. Mirko Caspar steps down at 31st December 2023
20-Dec-2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Berlin, 20 December 2023 – Dr Mirko Caspar today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE ("Company") that he intends to step down from the Management Board effective December 31, 2023.
The Supervisory Board will decide on the reallocation of Dr Caspar's responsibilities in the short term and in close consultation with the remaining members of the Management Board, Mr Dirk Graber and Mr Stephan Schulz-Gohritz (who joins from 1 January 2024).
Mister Spex SE, formerly Mister Spex AG, is a Germany-based omnichannel optician offering glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. The Company's online shop and stores offers more than 10,000 models of glasses and sunglasses from over 100 brands, alongside established brands and selected designer brands like Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Tom Ford, as well as other brands and influencer collaborations including Vasuma, EOE, L.G.R and Akila. Integration of online and offline offers customers the freedom to decide for themselves when, where, and how they shop. It offers 2D/3D (2 dimensional/3 dimensional ) virtual try-ons, an online eye exam and intelligent filter functions. It operates shops in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland serving over five million customers in Europe.