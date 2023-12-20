EQS-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mister Spex SE: Co-CEO Dr. Mirko Caspar steps down at 31st December 2023



20-Dec-2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Berlin, 20 December 2023 – Dr Mirko Caspar today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE ("Company") that he intends to step down from the Management Board effective December 31, 2023.

The Supervisory Board will decide on the reallocation of Dr Caspar's responsibilities in the short term and in close consultation with the remaining members of the Management Board, Mr Dirk Graber and Mr Stephan Schulz-Gohritz (who joins from 1 January 2024).





