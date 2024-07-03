Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex SE: Claus-Dietrich Lahrs and Gil Steyaert stepping down from the Supervisory Board
Berlin, 3 July 2024 – Claus-Dietrich Lahrs (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Gil Steyaert (deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) today informed the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Mister Spex SE ("Company") that they took the decision to resign from the Supervisory Board with immediate effect because of different views regarding the strategic development of the Company.
Mister Spex SE, formerly Mister Spex AG, is a Germany-based omnichannel optician offering glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. The Company's online shop and stores offers more than 10,000 models of glasses and sunglasses from over 100 brands, alongside established brands and selected designer brands like Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Tom Ford, as well as other brands and influencer collaborations including Vasuma, EOE, L.G.R and Akila. Integration of online and offline offers customers the freedom to decide for themselves when, where, and how they shop. It offers 2D/3D (2 dimensional/3 dimensional ) virtual try-ons, an online eye exam and intelligent filter functions. It operates shops in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland serving over five million customers in Europe.