Mister Spex continues to expand its store network: new stores in Sindelfingen, Bamberg and Rostock

06. Dec. 2023

Openings on 6 December in Sindelfingen, 13 December in Bamberg and 24 January in Rostock

Comprehensive range of optical services and advice in all stores

Range includes customised 3D printed frames

Mister Spex, Europe's leading digitally driven omnichannel optician, is continuing the announced expansion of its store network and is opening three more stores in popular shopping locations. This brings the total number of Mister Spex stores in Europe to 76, with the new store in Breuningerland in Sindelfingen being the first to open its doors on 6 December 2023. Customers will find everything they need to improve their vision and emphasise their individual style, from attractive own brands and trendy designer brands to selected independent labels. On 13 December 2023, the first Mister Spex store will open in Bamberg in the pedestrian zone at Grüner Markt. The first new addition in the new year will welcome customers in the popular Kröpeliner Straße in Rostock from 24 January 2024.

In addition to the extensive selection of glasses, all Mister Spex stores offer a full range of optical services and advice from trained opticians. The new Mister Spex stores are also seamlessly connected to the online shop so that customers can easily buy frames and lenses online or in-store. "In our stores, we combine personalised advice and professional support - from the exact measurement of eyesight to the selection of the right frame shape - with the widest possible range of products both online and offline," explains Nils Vortmann, Chief Retail Officer at Mister Spex.

Mister Spex also offers "Mister Spex EyeD", the customised production of spectacle frames using 3D printing, at all three new locations. Mister Spex customers benefit from the use of the latest facial scanning technology. 3D printing is used to create customised frames that not only fit perfectly but also look good thanks to their individual fit and the lightness of the material.

In 2024, Mister Spex will continue to focus on offering customers an unforgettable shopping experience with customised offers and a seamless connection between the online and offline shopping worlds.

Addresses and opening hours of the new Mister Spex stores:

Mister Spex Store Sindelfingen (Breuningerland) (starting 6 December 2023)

Tilsiter Straße 15

71065 Sindelfingen

Mon.- Sat.: 10:00 am till 08:00 pm

Mister Spex Store Bamberg (starting 13 December 2023)

Grüner Markt 3

96047 Bamberg

Mon.- Fr.: 09:00 am till 06:30 pm

Sat.: 09:00 am till 04:00 pm

Mister Spex Store Rostock (starting 24 January 2024)

Kröpeliner Straße 57

18055 Rostock

Mon.- Sat.: 09:30 am till 06:30 pm

Contact details for journalists:

Mister Spex Corporate Communication

press@misterspex.de



About Mister Spex:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally native omnichannel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry's transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers, 10 online shops across Europe and physical retail stores. A digital native, technology and innovation have always been an integral part of the company's evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing functionalities. The focus of Mister Spex is to make eyewear purchase for customers an easy, transparent and fun shopping experience by combining a comprehensive and varied range of high-quality products with optician expertise and services through its customer service, own stores and an extensive network of partner opticians.

