Mister Spex SE

Berlin

ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

WKN: A3CSAE

Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2024

– Removal of agenda item 10 –

In the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 (virtual General Meeting) of Mister Spex SE for Friday, 7 June 2024, in Berlin (publication in the Federal Gazette of 29 April 2024), item 10 of the agenda provides for the “Resolution on the amendment of the authorization to issue virtual stock options and to deliver shares of the Company for the settlement of payment claims arising from virtual stock options to members of the Management Board and employees of the Company and/or group companies (Virtual Stock Option Plan (VSOP)) as well as on the revision of the Conditional Capital 2022 for the settlement of payment claims arising from virtual stock options under the VSOP and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association”.

The Management Board has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to remove the aforementioned agenda item 10 from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting convened for 7 June 2024.

Berlin, June 2024

Mister Spex SE

The Management Board