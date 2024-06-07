– Removal of agenda item 10

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE
Mister Spex SE
Berlin
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Annual General Meeting on 7June 2024
– Removal of agenda item10 –
In the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 (virtual General Meeting) of Mister Spex SE for Friday, 7 June 2024, in Berlin (publication in the Federal Gazette of 29 April 2024), item 10 of the agenda provides for the “Resolution on the amendment of the authorization to issue virtual stock options and to deliver shares of the Company for the settlement of payment claims arising from virtual stock options to members of the Management Board and employees of the Company and/or group companies (Virtual Stock Option Plan (VSOP)) as well as on the revision of the Conditional Capital 2022 for the settlement of payment claims arising from virtual stock options under the VSOP and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association”.
The Management Board has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to remove the aforementioned agenda item 10 from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting convened for 7 June 2024.
Berlin, June 2024
Mister Spex SE The Management Board
Mister Spex SE, formerly Mister Spex AG, is a Germany-based omnichannel optician offering glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. The Company's online shop and stores offers more than 10,000 models of glasses and sunglasses from over 100 brands, alongside established brands and selected designer brands like Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Tom Ford, as well as other brands and influencer collaborations including Vasuma, EOE, L.G.R and Akila. Integration of online and offline offers customers the freedom to decide for themselves when, where, and how they shop. It offers 2D/3D (2 dimensional/3 dimensional ) virtual try-ons, an online eye exam and intelligent filter functions. It operates shops in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland serving over five million customers in Europe.