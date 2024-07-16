Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz
July 16, 2024 at 01:27 pm EDT
Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz
16-Jul-2024
Today, Dirk Graber, CEO and founder of Mister Spex SE has asked the Supervisory Board to relieve him of his duties as CEO, effective July 31, 2024 after sixteen years of service. Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, currently the CFO of Mister Spex SE, will take over ad interim the overall responsibility, with effect from August 1, 2024.
The Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE will evaluate the future Management Board structure and provide information in due course.
Mister Spex SE, formerly Mister Spex AG, is a Germany-based omnichannel optician offering glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses. The Company's online shop and stores offers more than 10,000 models of glasses and sunglasses from over 100 brands, alongside established brands and selected designer brands like Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Tom Ford, as well as other brands and influencer collaborations including Vasuma, EOE, L.G.R and Akila. Integration of online and offline offers customers the freedom to decide for themselves when, where, and how they shop. It offers 2D/3D (2 dimensional/3 dimensional ) virtual try-ons, an online eye exam and intelligent filter functions. It operates shops in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland serving over five million customers in Europe.