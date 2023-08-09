EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html

Language:English
Company:Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.misterspex.de

 
