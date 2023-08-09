EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.08.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023

Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023

Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html



09.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

