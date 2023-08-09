EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html
