Mister Spex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2021 / 08:38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Graber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mister Spex SE

b) LEI

391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.74 EUR 4981.34 EUR 12.71 EUR 4995.03 EUR 13.00 EUR 4225.00 EUR 12.75 EUR 8274.75 EUR 12.79 EUR 8275.13 EUR 12.75 EUR 8504.25 EUR 13.00 EUR 29432.00 EUR 12.76 EUR 5104.00 EUR 12.80 EUR 1484.80 EUR 13.00 EUR 2522.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 975.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 377.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 1079.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 9100.00 EUR 12.73 EUR 5244.76 EUR 12.78 EUR 6875.64 EUR 13.00 EUR 7813.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 7215.00 EUR 12.77 EUR 395.87 EUR 12.72 EUR 318.00 EUR 13.00 EUR 377.00 EUR 12.74 EUR 5299.84 EUR 13.00 EUR 5980.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.88 EUR 128848.41 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/11/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

