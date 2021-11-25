Log in
    MRX   DE000A3CSAE2

MISTER SPEX SE

(MRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mister Spex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/25/2021 | 02:41am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2021 / 08:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Graber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.74 EUR 4981.34 EUR
12.71 EUR 4995.03 EUR
13.00 EUR 4225.00 EUR
12.75 EUR 8274.75 EUR
12.79 EUR 8275.13 EUR
12.75 EUR 8504.25 EUR
13.00 EUR 29432.00 EUR
12.76 EUR 5104.00 EUR
12.80 EUR 1484.80 EUR
13.00 EUR 2522.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 975.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 377.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 1079.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 9100.00 EUR
12.73 EUR 5244.76 EUR
12.78 EUR 6875.64 EUR
13.00 EUR 7813.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 7215.00 EUR
12.77 EUR 395.87 EUR
12.72 EUR 318.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 377.00 EUR
12.74 EUR 5299.84 EUR
13.00 EUR 5980.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.88 EUR 128848.41 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71228  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251856&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
