Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Mister Spex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRX   DE000A3CSAE2

MISTER SPEX SE

(MRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mister Spex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/10/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2022 / 21:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mirko
Last name(s): Caspar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the execution of option rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72437  10.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279398&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MISTER SPEX SE
03:08pMISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/24MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/18MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021Certain Shares of Mister Spex SE are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-DEC-20..
CI
2021MISTER SPEX SE(XTRA : MRX) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021MISTER SPEX : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
2021Mister Spex SE continues double-digit growth in third quarter of 2021
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MISTER SPEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -25,0 M -25,0 M
Net cash 2021 188 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 336 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart MISTER SPEX SE
Duration : Period :
Mister Spex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,13 €
Average target price 24,80 €
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Graber Co-Managing Director
Mirko Alexander Caspar Co-Managing Director
Sebastian Dehnen Co-Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Maren Kroll Co-MD & Chief Human Resources Officer
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTER SPEX SE-9.63%384
GRANDVISION N.V.0.53%8 207
FIELMANN AG-5.58%5 365
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-15.96%3 335
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-3.71%1 365
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-19.97%1 197