Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Mister Spex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRX   DE000A3CSAE2

MISTER SPEX SE

(MRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 12:19:06 pm EDT
5.665 EUR   +7.90%
11:57aMISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12MISTER SPEX SE : Mister Spex makes a successful start to the 2022 financial year with a 6% increase in revenue in the first quarter
EQ
03/30Mister Spex SE continues its omnichannel success story and achieves 18% revenue growth in 2021
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mister Spex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/17/2022 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2022 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Graber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.98 EUR 308.76 EUR
4.98 EUR 403.38 EUR
4.98 EUR 2898.36 EUR
4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR
4.98 EUR 5980.98 EUR
4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR
4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR
4.98 EUR 667.32 EUR
4.98 EUR 602.58 EUR
4.98 EUR 483.06 EUR
4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR
4.98 EUR 353.58 EUR
4.98 EUR 816.72 EUR
4.98 EUR 1508.94 EUR
4.98 EUR 9979.92 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.98 EUR 49800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75147  17.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MISTER SPEX SE
11:57aMISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12MISTER SPEX SE : Mister Spex makes a successful start to the 2022 financial year with a 6%..
EQ
03/30Mister Spex SE continues its omnichannel success story and achieves 18% revenue growth ..
EQ
03/30Mister Spex SE Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/10MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/24MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/18MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021Certain Shares of Mister Spex SE are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-DEC-20..
CI
2021MISTER SPEX SE(XTRA : MRX) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021MISTER SPEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MISTER SPEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 231 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2022 -17,1 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2022 134 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart MISTER SPEX SE
Duration : Period :
Mister Spex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,25 €
Average target price 19,08 €
Spread / Average Target 263%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Graber Co-Managing Director
Mirko Alexander Caspar Co-Managing Director
Sebastian Dehnen Co-Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Maren Kroll Co-MD & Chief Human Resources Officer
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTER SPEX SE-53.17%181
FIELMANN AG-19.05%4 184
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-46.47%2 092
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-19.10%1 051
SYNSAM AB (PUBL)-15.84%964
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-38.37%781