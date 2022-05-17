Mister Spex SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2022 / 17:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Graber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mister Spex SE

b) LEI

391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.98 EUR 308.76 EUR 4.98 EUR 403.38 EUR 4.98 EUR 2898.36 EUR 4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR 4.98 EUR 5980.98 EUR 4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR 4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR 4.98 EUR 667.32 EUR 4.98 EUR 602.58 EUR 4.98 EUR 483.06 EUR 4.98 EUR 6449.10 EUR 4.98 EUR 353.58 EUR 4.98 EUR 816.72 EUR 4.98 EUR 1508.94 EUR 4.98 EUR 9979.92 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.98 EUR 49800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

