EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
20.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Greifswalder Str. 156
|10409 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1684929 20.07.2023 CET/CEST