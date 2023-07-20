EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.07.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Mister Spex SE

Greifswalder Str. 156

10409 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Jul 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 35048001



