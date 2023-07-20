EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.07.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)19 Jul 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
35048001


Language:English
Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.misterspex.de

 
1684945  20.07.2023 CET/CEST

