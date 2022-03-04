Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mistras Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

03/04/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. A press release with the fourth quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code #7568697 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial aviation, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company's core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization's critical infrastructure, please visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com.

CONTACT:
Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice-President of Marketing and Communications
+1 (609) 716-4000 | marcom@mistrasgroup.com


All news about MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
05:21pMISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Res..
GL
05:21pMISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Res..
GL
02/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Ending on Positive Ground But Staples Slide
MT
02/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Advancing While Staples Slip
MT
01/20Mistras Group Secures US Patent for Sensoria Technology
MT
01/20MISTRAS Receives Patent On Its Innovative Sensoria™ Wind Blade Monitoring Technol..
GL
01/14MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference January 19 & 20..
GL
2021MISTRAS Group to Provide Mechanical Integrity and Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) Software ..
AQ
2021Mistras Group to Provide Mechanical Integrity and Risk-Based Inspection Software to Ine..
CI
2021MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference December 08 & 09..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 668 M - -
Net income 2021 6,24 M - -
Net Debt 2021 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mistras Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,83 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive VP
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Executive Chairman
Jonathan H. Wolk Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chris Smith Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.-8.08%201
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.74%2 360 024
SHELL PLC20.87%197 242
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED23.92%163 538
TOTALENERGIES SE3.46%132 553
EQUINOR ASA24.52%105 994