    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
7.305 USD   +8.06%
03:02pManagement's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (tabular dollars are in thousands)
AQ
02:57pMISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 11, 2023
GL
05/04Transcript : Mistras Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
MISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 11, 2023

05/05/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
Management Presentation to be Webcast Live at 11:30am ET on May 11

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading “one source” multinational provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Management will be presenting a Fireside chat on May 11 at 11:30-12PM ET, Track 2. To register to attend and to access the presentation, please visit https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9V7L-ZkpQ6OAfoEarsk91w. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on May 11.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 15, 2023, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com
+1 (609) 716-4000


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 722 M - -
Net income 2023 12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 64,5%
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive VP
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Chairman & Chief Executive Office
Chris Smith Vice President-Compliance
Jim J. Forese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.37.12%204
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.19%2 055 479
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED48.46%201 917
SHELL PLC0.84%201 407
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.80%147 197
EQUINOR ASA-15.82%85 675
