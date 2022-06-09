Log in
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59 2022-06-09 pm EDT
6.780 USD   +6.27%
12:37pMISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 15-16, 2022
GL
05/26MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7-9th, 2022 in Boston, MA
GL
05/25MISTRAS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
MISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 15-16, 2022

06/09/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Management Presentation to Be Webcast Live at 1:00 Pm EDT on June 15, 2022

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading “one source” multinational provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference, being held from June 15-16, 2022.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The presentation will include information on MISTRAS’ newly-released solutions, including OneSuite™ — the first-ever asset protection software ecosystem — and Sensoria™, the innovative 24/7/365 blade monitor for the wind energy industry.

You may register to attend and access the presentation via this link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kH1QSwxjRZ2FXeYw1tkPCw

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 14, 2022, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com 
+1 (609) 716-4000


