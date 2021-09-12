Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mistras Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

09/12/2021 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors may listen to the presentation online beginning on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) via the link below: https://journey.ct.events/view/84210c38-b989-483f-b315-59af40408a21.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, please visit the company’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 27, 2020, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com 
+1 (609) 716-4000 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
09:56aMISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Invest..
GL
08/11MISTRAS GROUP TO PRESENT AT THE SIDO : 30 am edt
GL
08/04MISTRAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/03MISTRAS : Revenue up 42.8% to $177.7 million with Net Income of $5.9 million and..
PU
08/03MISTRAS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/02MISTRAS : Swings to Q2 Profit as Revenue Grows From Last Year
MT
08/02MISTRAS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02MISTRAS : Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $177.7M, vs. Street..
MT
08/02MISTRAS : Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Reports Q2 EPS $0.22, vs. Street Est..
MT
08/02MISTRAS : Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 678 M - -
Net income 2021 11,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mistras Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,16 $
Average target price 14,25 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive VP
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Executive Chairman
Jonathan H. Wolk Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chris Smith Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.18.04%270
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 510
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.47%152 875
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%139 658
TOTALENERGIES SE3.77%114 399
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM53.52%105 619